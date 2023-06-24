Coach Tim Corbin and Vanderbilt got some much-needed bullpen help on Thursday with the commitment of Air Force transfer Sawyer Hawks.

After a season in which Hawks recorded eight saves, 70 strikeouts and a 2.84 ERA at Air Force, the 6-foot-4 right hander quickly caught the eye of the Vanderbilt staff. As an outsider, Hawks didn't know much about the program but did know enough to take it seriously when they came calling.

"Honestly I didn’t know much, but I knew that it was an amazing program that seemed to do everything right and obviously wins a lot of games. Every kid my age wants to play for Vandy and I am extremely blessed to be given the opportunity to do so."

It wasn't just the baseball program that appealed to Hawks, either.

"I chose Vanderbilt because I felt it offered the best of both worlds, an amazing education and an amazing baseball program. I care a lot about the education aspect and it’s great that Vanderbilt, one of the best baseball programs in the country, also offers a top tier education," said the former Air Force reliever.

Academics are a priority for Hawks but what working with Vanderbilt's coaching staff can do for him certainly isn't lost on him.

"Also, the coaching staff seemed very authentic and are obviously well regarded as some of the best in the business, so I’m fired up to get closer with them and continue to get better," Hawks added.

That coaching staff and Vanderbilt's returners give Hawks plenty of confidence in where this program can go in his two seasons. The Air Force transfer isn't just thinking winning games. Hawks has Omaha as well as national championship aspirations and plenty of belief that it's possible.

"Obviously our coaching staff is experienced and knows how to compete and win at the highest level," the rising junior said. "The fact that we are returning a lot of the pitching staff along with some great bats shows me that we have guys who know how to make an impact and will continue to work and grow into even better players, which gives me a lot of confidence that the boys can get back to Omaha."

As for Hawks individually, he plans to slide into whatever spot he's needed in to assist winning. Although his stuff and experience should put him in the mix for a high-leverage bullpen role or a starting role, if needed.

"I am mostly a 2 pitch mix guy that primarily uses a fastball, curveball approach. I am currently working on a changeup with kids up in the Cape and Coach Brown so I can compete at the SEC level."

Hawks currently pitches for the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox of the Cape Cod league and is teammates with Vanderbilt infielder RJ Austin, who also plays for Yarmouth Dennis. The Air Force transfer struck out six in three scoreless innings of relief on Friday night.

The rising junior will look to get similar results in his final two seasons of eligibility. As he starts his Vanderbilt career, Hawks had a simple message for Commodores fans:

"Pack the Hawk"