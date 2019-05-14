Vanderbilt’s Stephen Scott had a two-run homer, and four Commodore pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts, as VU beat Middle Tennessee State, 5-2 at Nashville's Hawkins Field on Tuesday night.

Center fielder Pat DeMarco led VU with two hits, and had an RBI.

Reliever Jake Eder picked up the win in relief of Mason Hickman, who went five innings and gave up two runs while striking out 10. Tyler Brown picked up his 12th save with a scoreless ninth.

The Commodores (42-10) completed a two-game sweep of the Blue Raiders this season. Vandy has won two in a row, and 15 of its last 16.

It was the last regular-season home game for VU this season.

MTSU starter Tyler Holcombe held VU scoreless the first three innings. But Scott bashed a two-run homer over the bleachers in right center, chasing Holcombe and staking VU to a two-run lead.

After MTSU tied it in the fifth, on a sacrifice fly by Aaron Antonini and a Brycen Thomas single, Vanderbilt second baseman Harrison Ray and shortstop Ethan Paul added two-out RBI doubles, and DeMarco, a run-scoring single, in the next two innings.

Vanderbilt heads to Kentucky for a three-game series starting on Thursday at 5:30 Central. VU, 20-7 in the Southeastern Conference, is a game ahead of Arkansas for the overall conference lead with three games to play for each team.