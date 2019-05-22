Left fielder Stephen Scott homered and drove in five and pitcher Mason Hickman threw six innings of one-run ball, leading Vanderbilt to an 11-1 win over Auburn at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., in VU’s first game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Wednesday evening.

Right fielder J.J. Bleday went 5 for 5 for the Commodores (46-10), who’ll play the winner of the nightcap between Mississippi State and LSU.

Scott’s eighth-inning, two-run single off Blake Shilleci ended the game with one out in the inning due to the SEC’s run rule, which ends the game when a team has a 10-run lead after seven innings and each team has had an equal number of offensive innings.

It’s VU’s fourth win over Auburn (33-24) in four games against the Tigers, its sixth win in a row and 20th in its last 21 games.

Hickman improved to 7-0, and Jake Eder threw two scoreless innings to finish.

The Tigers used seven pitchers, none of whom could much slow VU down.

Center fielder Pat DeMarco led off the second by smashing a double past third, and then took third on a wild pitch, and then Auburn went to the bullpen to relieve starter Kyle Gray.

After second baseman Harrison Ray was hit by a pitch and stole second, catcher Ty Duvall lined a single to center off Ryan Watson for two runs.

After third baseman Austin Martin reached on an error, AU went to Brooks Fuller. Martin stole second and took third on another Bleday single to center, then came home when DH Philip Clarke bounced a single through second, chasing Fuller for righty Richard Fitts.

DeMarco greeted Fitts with a double to left-center that bounced on the warning track to score another. Scott lined a single past first for two more before adding a solo homer off Fitts the next inning.