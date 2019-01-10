Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-10 09:30:44 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Scotty Pippen, Jr. talks about his Vanderbilt visit

Zlss3zduw8wx2zrbxvov
Scottie Pippen Jr. and his dad Scottie Sr.
https://twitter.com
David Sisk • VandySports.com
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

It didn't take long to get Scotty Pippen on campus. Vanderbilt offered the point guard from Chatsworth, California on December 9, and he returned the favor by taking an official visit almost exactl...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}