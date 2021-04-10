Scotty Pippen, Jr. declares for the NBA Draft
The Vanderbilt basketball program was dealt a big blow on Saturday as Scotty Pippen, Jr. announced his intentions to enter the NBA Draft.
However, the Commodores leading scorer did leave the door open for a potential return, stating "while retaining collegiate eligibility."
Pippen, Jr. completed his second season with Vanderbilt where he averaged 20.8 points and 4.9 assists for a Commodores team that finished 9-16 overall.
This past season, he was an All-SEC, First-Team performer and was named to the SEC All-Freshmen Team in 2020.
Pippen, Jr. currently isn't listed in most NBA mock drafts and is not among the ESPN top 100 draft prospects.
April 10, 2021