The Vanderbilt basketball program was dealt a big blow on Saturday as Scotty Pippen, Jr. announced his intentions to enter the NBA Draft.

However, the Commodores leading scorer did leave the door open for a potential return, stating "while retaining collegiate eligibility."

Pippen, Jr. completed his second season with Vanderbilt where he averaged 20.8 points and 4.9 assists for a Commodores team that finished 9-16 overall.

This past season, he was an All-SEC, First-Team performer and was named to the SEC All-Freshmen Team in 2020.

Pippen, Jr. currently isn't listed in most NBA mock drafts and is not among the ESPN top 100 draft prospects.

