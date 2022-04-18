Scotty Pippen, Jr. declares for the NBA Draft

Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen, Jr. declared his intentions to sign with an agent and enter the NBA Draft via social media on Monday.

Pippen was the SEC's leading scorer this past season, averaging 20.4 points per game. During his sophomore campaign, he was the SEC's second-leading scorer at 20.8 points per game.

His accolades at Vanderbilt also included All-SEC, First-Team selections as a sophomore and junior as well as an All-Freshman Team nod during the 2019-20 season.

This past season, he set Vanderbilt season records for points (736), field goal attempts (538), free throw attempts (299), and free throws made (224).

Pippen tested the NBA draft waters a year ago, but ultimately decided to come back for his junior season.

Vanderbilt finished this past season with a 19-17 overall record and quarterfinals appearance in the NIT.