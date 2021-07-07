Scotty Pippen, Jr. returning for junior season

The wait is finally over.

Scotty Pippen, Jr. took to social media on Wednesday night announcing his return to Vanderbilt for his upcoming junior season.

The Los Angeles, California native is coming off a sophomore season where he averaged 20.8 points per game - a school record for a sophomore, ranking second in the SEC and 16th nationally in scoring.

He also ranked second in the SEC, averaging 4.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Pippen, Jr. led the Commodores in scoring 13 times in 22 games played while also leading Vandy in assists in 17 times.

He earned All-SEC, First Team honors last season.

As a freshman, Pippen, Jr. played in 32 games, made 31 starts while averaging 12 points and 3.6 assists per game while earning SEC All-Freshman honors.