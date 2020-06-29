VandySports - Scouting reports from The Opening

Scouting reports from The Opening
There haven't been any shoe circuit tournaments or live periods, nor will there be. But On the Radar Hoops gave the hoops recruiting world a great gift this past Saturday with a one-day event appro...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news