That shouldn't come as a surprise to many, though. Alexander has had the spotlight since before his teenage years. The Texas native's football journey started far before that, as well.

Vanderbilt freshman running back Sedrick Alexander looked like a veteran in his two touchdown, 87-yard outing against Alabama A&M.

“I’ve been playing football since I was young, super young. I want to say like three, the situations I’ve been put in since a young age have prepared me for where I am now," Alexander said. “My dad got me ready to play football throughout my years, I remember wearing ankle weights when I was little and he was just beside me walking around."

That unique training prepared the now Vanderbilt freshman for football and early stardom, something he'd experience just a few years later.

“Those little league years were some of my most fun years, I starred on Friday Night Tykes, a football show, when I was younger and a lot of people knew me from that and I just kept progressing off of that.”

The show is described by Common Sense Media as "a reality series that follows players, coaches, and parents in competitive youth football leagues around the country."

The amount of attention and cameras stood out to a young Alexander, in particular.

“I can’t remember off the top of my head, I just remember just like cameras, a lot of cameras," Alexander said when asked how old he was during the show.

“I was very young. Friday Night Tykes that was the first time a camera was in our face when we were playing football," the Texas native added. “We were excited to have cameras, we were told not to look at the cameras, the cameras were just watching us because we were on a reality TV show.”

The now Vanderbilt freshman looks back on the experience with some gratitude but acknowledges that there's plenty more to prove.

"Just growing up and seeing myself on TV at a young age was really just crazy, I got to show people what I could do at a young age."

"There’s a difference when you get older, now it’s like real it’s like real football," Alexander said. “It’s time to show what you’re about and how you can represent your school.”

The 5-foot-9 running back showed that in Saturday's breakout outing. The night was amplified by the presence of Alexander's mom and sister.

“My family in attendance was one of the best things, my mom was there, my little sister was there. They were just so excited, she had videos of herself and her screaming, she was just excited and proud of me.”

That family support isn't something that the freshman takes for granted.

“It’s really a blessing to have those people that love you and cherish the moment with you throughout your whole journey," Alexander said of his mom Judy, dad Sedrick and sister Trinity.

“That’s just one of the special things, just having your parents and your family there and watching you back home from TV, that’s one of the blessings that I have, they care and want me to be the best version of myself," the Vanderbilt running back added.

A glance at Alexander's left arm suggests that family isn't the only thing that's important to him.



