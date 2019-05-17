Six years after his last one, Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin has a fourth Southeastern Conference title—and thanks goes to three seniors who stuck around to be part it..

Shortstop Ethan Paul and first baseman Julian Infante each knocked in four runs, and left fielder Stephen Scott drove in another with a solo home run, as the Commodores won SEC’s regular-season title by blistering Kentucky, 12-4, at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington on Friday night.

Right fielder J.J. Bleday added a two-run shot in the third, his school-record 24th.



Bleday, Paul and catcher Philip Clarke all had two hits to lead the Commodores (44-10, 22-7 Southeastern Conference), who got the title outright after Texas A&M topped Arkansas about an hour after the conclusion of VU's game.



Starting pitcher Kumar Rocker (7-5) went seven innings, allowing four runs (all earned) while striking out six to pick up the victory. It wasn't the freshman's best outing, but he threw 90 pitches--60 for strikes--and never seemed in jeopardy of blowing the lead once VU got a big lead.

Lefty Jake Eder threw two scoreless innings to finish.

VU also clinched the No. 1 seed in next week’s Southeastern Conference Tournament. Vandy will face the winner of Tuesday’s game between the No. 8 and 9 seeds on Wednesday. The game is scheduled to start at 4:30 Central.



Scott homered in the first, and after the ‘Cats tied it on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning, third baseman Austin Martin walked, stole second and took third on a throwing error before scoring on Bleday’s 24th bomb of the season.

After Paul walked, Clarke doubled down the line into the right-field corner to score Paul. Later in the third, Infante lined a double to left, putting VU up six. The Wildcats never got closer than four again.

Paul hit a three-run, opposite-field homer in the eighth to put the game out of reach. It was a fitting exclamation point for the senior, who, along with Scott, came back for his senior season despite being selected in last year's MLB Draft.

Another senior--pitcher Patrick Raby--gets his chance to leave a mark tomorrow. He'll start for VU against UK ace Zack Thompson in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Saturday’s game begins at 1 Central, and can be seen on the SEC Network Plus