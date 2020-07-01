VandySports - Serious Vandy interest in Colin Smith results in Tuesday's offer

Serious Vandy interest in Colin Smith results in Tuesday's offer
I recently interviewed Colin Smith a couple of days ago and came away very impressed. Not only is he an extremely talented basketball player, but the intelligence and quality of his character jumpe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news