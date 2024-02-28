For the coach of the Commodores, the task is focusing on what's right in front of them. Vanderbilt enters Thursday's road game at Missouri at 20-8 (7-7), and has a chance to avenge their only loss to a team this season not projected in the NCAA field.

It would be easy for a coach and their team to focus on conversations and social media, but for Shea Ralph, it is the opposite.

"There's an excitement around it, which I appreciate," Commodores coach Shea Ralph stated. "I love that we're in the conversation, but I want to keep everyone in my camp focused on what we did to get here because we're not there yet."

Ralph understands that just because her team is a part of an important conversation, it doesn't guarantee them anything.

"We need to stay focused on how we got where we are now so that we can continue to do the things that we need to do to not just be part of the conversation, but be in it," stated the Vanderbilt coach.

The culture of this program is one that seems to bring lots of positivity.

By focusing on just themselves and trying to win games late into the season, Ralph wants to make sure her team isn't just winning on the basketball court.

"I know from the outside looking in, we're defined by our results, but a huge part of our success is teaching our kids how to work well with a group, teaching them how to grow up and be mature, communicate effectively, [and] bring energy."

The head coach also likes to ensure that her team not only plays with each other, but enjoys being around each other.

"We try to tie in really fun things on the road, that way they get a chance to be together in a really organic way and it's not forced fun," Ralph commented. "There is a cultural part of what we do that I want to expose them to as well and I think it makes the time here even more special."

With a strong off the court bond that Ralph has helped her squad develop, they will look to focus on the tasks at hand that they hope will lead them to securing a spot on Selection Sunday.

The Commodores have five conference road wins entering Thursday, and then come home for senior day against Georgia on Sunday. With two wins, Vanderbilt can do no worse than the 6th seed in the SEC Tournament.