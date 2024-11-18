Shea Ralph, Vanderbilt look to hang their hats on defense

The ball doesn't always go in. Sometimes you have an off shooting night. It's hard to change things on offense when they aren't going your way, but one thing you can control is defense. Shea Ralph has made defense the point of emphasis for Vanderbilt this season.

Shea Ralph giving her team. direction. (Mark Zaleski)

"Defense has to be who we are. We are going to have offensive nights that aren't great," Ralph stated. "Defense and rebounding and playing with tenacity on that end of the floor will always be the cornerstone of who we are." That is exactly what Vanderbilt has shown this season. Just a few weeks in and the Commodores have put their aggressive style on exhibit, edging out their opponents in just about every statistical category. On the boards, they are outrebounding their opponents by an average of 13 rebounds. They're also making it very difficult for teams to get their offense in a rhythm. Vanderbilt's opponents are shooting an average of 32.7% from the floor and just 24.7% from behind the arc. This is the 26th best field goal percentage defense in the country. Because of that, it's allowing the Commodores to outscore the opposition by an average of 38 points.