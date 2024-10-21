Shea Ralph seeks success with deep bench, returners and new additions

New standards have been set for Vanderbilt's upcoming season. After coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance for the first time in over a decade, Shea Ralph looks to get her team even further. With the return of nine players, four of whom were starters, Vanderbilt has a wealth of experience that can’t be taught.

Shea Ralph talks with her team during a timeout. (Vanderbilt atheltics)

Among the returning players are last year's leading scorer, Iyana Moore, along with Jordyn Oliver, Sacha Washington, and Justine Pissott, each of whom started in 23 or more games last season. Five-time SEC Freshman of the Week Khamil Pierre is also back. "The foundation of our culture and our success is living through these players and the transition will be easier for the new players coming in because they're going to have people show them the ropes," Ralph stated. In addition to the returning core, Vanderbilt added two seasoned transfers: Leilani Kapinus from Penn State and Jane Nwaba from Pepperdine, who bring a combined 158 career starts to the program. "Bringing in Leilani Kapinus and Jane Nwaba, [they are] both incredibly athletic, strong guards, versatile, with experience at a high level," Ralph noted.

Outside of the senior transfers, Ralph brought in two freshmen, but that doesn't mean they'll be a non-factor.

"Mikayla Blakes has been one of our best players in practice every day," Ralph said. "She brings a competitive fire, a will to win, and a fearlessness that I haven’t seen in a freshman in a long time." Blakes, a five-star recruit, is joined by forward Trinity Wilson, who tallied over 1,000 points and rebounds in high school. "Trinity Wilson is very skilled [and has a] high IQ. I tell the players all the time you have to cut with your hands in front of your face, she's going to whip it when you're open before you know you're open," Ralph added.

Vanderbilt celebrates a play. (Vanderbilt athletics)