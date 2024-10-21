Shea Ralph seeks success with deep bench, returners and new additions

in other news
New standards have been set for Vanderbilt's upcoming season. After coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance for the first time in over a decade, Shea Ralph looks to get her team even further.
With the return of nine players, four of whom were starters, Vanderbilt has a wealth of experience that can’t be taught.
Among the returning players are last year's leading scorer, Iyana Moore, along with Jordyn Oliver, Sacha Washington, and Justine Pissott, each of whom started in 23 or more games last season. Five-time SEC Freshman of the Week Khamil Pierre is also back.
"The foundation of our culture and our success is living through these players and the transition will be easier for the new players coming in because they're going to have people show them the ropes," Ralph stated.
In addition to the returning core, Vanderbilt added two seasoned transfers: Leilani Kapinus from Penn State and Jane Nwaba from Pepperdine, who bring a combined 158 career starts to the program.
"Bringing in Leilani Kapinus and Jane Nwaba, [they are] both incredibly athletic, strong guards, versatile, with experience at a high level," Ralph noted.
Outside of the senior transfers, Ralph brought in two freshmen, but that doesn't mean they'll be a non-factor.
"Mikayla Blakes has been one of our best players in practice every day," Ralph said. "She brings a competitive fire, a will to win, and a fearlessness that I haven’t seen in a freshman in a long time."
Blakes, a five-star recruit, is joined by forward Trinity Wilson, who tallied over 1,000 points and rebounds in high school.
"Trinity Wilson is very skilled [and has a] high IQ. I tell the players all the time you have to cut with your hands in front of your face, she's going to whip it when you're open before you know you're open," Ralph added.
The experienced roster is expected to help the newcomers adjust, while the team as a whole is gaining confidence as the season approaches.
"I do think that carryover will help our younger guys hopefully learn a little bit more, but there is a belief that sits in them now because they've had results."
A key loss for the Commodores is Jordyn Cambridge, the program’s all-time leader in steals, who just wrapped up her final collegiate season. However, Ralph is confident that the new additions will fill the gap effectively.
"There's a lot of great diversity to our new group. Losing Jordyn Cambridge is tough, but bringing the new four in, having them seamlessly mold with our team is going to be great for us as we move forward this year."
Vanderbilt returns 76% of last season’s production, the fourth most in the SEC. With the blend of returning talent and new arrivals, Ralph and her staff have assembled a roster with high aspirations for the season.
