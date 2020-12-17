Signing Day Social
Tweets and pics from Wednesday's action featuring Vanderbilt signees
🔹🔸STA SIGNING DAY🔸🔹— Aquinas Football (@STA_Football) December 17, 2020
Gunnar Hansen @GunnarHansenn
Vanderbilt @VandyFootball #YouGoWeGo @CoachHarriott pic.twitter.com/IexRdFoIEA
Just made a 40 year decision. See you in the Spring ⚓️⬇️ #thankful @VandyFootball pic.twitter.com/V0rCrXD5Bt— Tyson Russell (@tysonrussell__) December 16, 2020
From Broward got me in Tennessee with vibez thank you God Job not finished ‼️‼️ https://t.co/MjaeB8r6KS— Quincy “Joker” Skinner Jr (@QuincySkinnerJr) December 16, 2020
Signed!! ✍🏾 @CoachTedRoof @AaronHenry7 @taylor_searels pic.twitter.com/8R9XJCt2a2— J͎𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬 Z͎𝐢𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐈𝐈 (@jameszigloriii) December 17, 2020
Put the pen to paper....now time to work #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/SGrjFBu4ac— Tyler Bence (@tylerbence44) December 16, 2020
Next stop Cashville🤑#AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/nr056NB80F— Devin Lee🦍 (@devlee03) December 16, 2020
Let's Ride🤝 https://t.co/6WzJpjqwus— Errington Truesdell (@ErriTheTruth) December 16, 2020
Happy to be Home ⚓️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/o3sm3O2k44— Re'Mahn Davis (@MrHeisman7) December 17, 2020
Signing day… It was a huge one for Brentwood today! @Spencerrich13 @Johnhowse4 @Walker_Merrill1 @JoshMondzelews2 pic.twitter.com/b9FmzF24g7— 🏈SENIORITY Senior Pictures Nashville🏀 (@SENIORITYPHOTO1) December 16, 2020
Stop #1: @ShadesValleyFB !— ChristinaWBRC (@ChristinaWBRC) December 16, 2020
Mitchell Ethridge - @JSUGamecocks
Marlen Sewell - @VandyFootball @WBRCnews #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/0XKIyyyprJ
Imagine😂@justusboone6 pic.twitter.com/aQXw9Y06Ma— Miles Capers (@MilesCapers) December 16, 2020
#NSD21 #Dynamite21 #QOpride https://t.co/2rYKiW48aW pic.twitter.com/JvfXCxuv2a— John Kelley (@QO_Coach_Kelley) December 16, 2020
Congrats to these 7 @LHSvikingsFB Signees. More to come in February. pic.twitter.com/n0FoIQ8edJ— Tracey DuBose (@OrangeBluegirl) December 16, 2020
December 16, 2020
EC Signing Day: Congratulations to these fine young men who bought into “the process” and worked their tails off to earn the opportunity to play college football. Shout out to Coach Small, his staff, their parents & teammates who have guided them along the way! Roll Tribe!! pic.twitter.com/bf4x8FmUDN— East Coweta (@EastCowetaHigh) December 16, 2020
Eager to play in the SEC, Ketschek excited for next stop on football journey https://t.co/7qYNK4Erjb @HermitAthletics @HermitsFootball @JakeKetschek @VandyFootball @VanderbiltU @SEC @west_jersey— Kevin Minnick 🏈🏀⚾️ (@kminnicksports) December 16, 2020