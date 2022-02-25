Six-run sixth keys Vanderbilt's win over Army in series opener

A six-run sixth inning was instrumental in Vanderbilt's 7-2, come-from-behind win over Army (1-3) at Hawkins Field on Saturday.

Reliever Patrick Reilly closed things out with four scoreless innings to pick up his first win this season. Starter Chris McElvain gave up two runs (both unearned) in 4 2/3 innings while Nelson Berkwich struck out the only hitter he faced.

The Commodores (3-2) had just five hits, with Jack Bulger and Javier Vaz each collecting two. Davis Diaz reached three times via walks.

Each team had five hits, with Vandy stranding five and Army, nine.

Trailing 2-1 entering the sixth, Vanderbilt got six runs with the benefit of just two hits.

Carter Young had a one-out triple and then scored on a wild pitch. After Diaz's walk and Vaz's infield single, Parker Noland took a 3-2 pitch for a walk, then, Bradfield hit a hard ground ball between the legs of Army third baseman Sam Ruta.

It was ruled an error, but two runs scored and then after Bulger grounded to Ruta, the throw went to second, where the speedy Bradfield beat the throw.

Spencer Jones and Dominic Keegan then walked for the innings's fourth and fifth runs. Tate Kolwyck then grounded into a potential double play, but a dropped relay resulted in just one out and another run.

The teams play again on Saturday at 2 Central, with Carter Holton getting the start for Vanderbilt.