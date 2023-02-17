TCU scored five runs in a span of three Sam Hliboki pitches in the sixth inning, as the Horned Frogs hammered Vanderbilt, 11-4, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, in the College Baseball Showdown.

TCU’s Elijah Nunez ripped a two-out, 3-2 pitch inside the right-field line and into the corner to give the Horned Frogs a 5-3 lead. One batter later, Brayden Taylor homered for a 7-3 lead.

Nunez, the No. 2 hitter in the Horned Frogs' lineup, went 3-for-5 and drove in four.

Vanderbilt managed just five hits, with Jonathan Vastine getting three of them. Vastine's first career homer--it was a solo shot in the ninth--was the offensive highlight.

It had four pitchers throw 181 pitches with three walks, five hit batsmen and six extra-base hits allowed.

Hiliboki entered the game in the fourth for Carter Holton and began his outing well,, using a pitch mix that included a four-seam fastball to hold off the Horned Frogs for a while.

But it came apart in the sixth.

Luke Boyers led off with a single and Trey Richardson added another with one out and then Austin Davis walked on a 3-2 pitch to set the stage for a five-run inning.

It wasn’t the best day for Holton, who constantly fell behind in counts and threw 46 of his 80 pitches over 3 2/3 innings for strikes. He walked two, hit two, threw a pair of wild pitches, struck out four and gave up a pair of hard-hit doubles among his four hits.

Hliboki came on for Holton in the fourth with men on the corners but got out of the jam with a harmless fly ball to center. He looked good in the fifth, striking out the side around hit batsmen, until things fell apart in the sixth.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt’s offense did little, though it was opportunistic.

TCU starter Ryan Vanderhei, s 6-foot-6 senior transfer from Kansas who had a 6.46 ERA in 78 innings last season, proved tough to hit. He left the game after hitting Davis Diaz (who tripled and scored in the third) to lead off the sixth, having thrown 45 of his 66 pitches for strikes, allowing two runs on two hits with three strikeouts, six ground-outs and no walks.

Vandy held a 3-2 lead entering the bottom of the sixth; those runs came on sacrifice flies by RJ Austin’s ground-out, Enrique Bradfield Jr.’s sacrifice fly and a bases-loaded walk by Parker Noland.

TCU got runs in the first off Kurtis Byrne’s sacrifice fly and a Richardson double.

The Horned Frogs tacked on four more against Grayson Moore.

The Commodores face Oklahoma State, which (beat) Missouri earlier in the day, at 11 a.m., Central on Saturday morning. They’ll play Texas at 10:30 on Sunday morning.