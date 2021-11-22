Snap counts on offense for the Ole Miss game
Here are the snap counts on offense for Vanderbilt in its game against Ole Miss.
Snap counts are provided by Pro Football Focus.com. Game totals are followed by season totals in parenthesis.
Delfin Xavier-Castillo, RG - 96 (313)
Mike Wright, QB - 96 (361)
Bradley Ashmore, RT - 96 (773)
Tyler Steen, LT - 96 (760)
Chris Pierce Jr., WR - 78 (468)
Cam Johnson, WR - 78 (468)
Rocko Griffin, RB - 73 (319)
Ben Bresnahan, TE - 63 (414)
Julian Hernandez, C - 62 (635)
Will Sheppard, WR - 56 (622)
Cole Clemens, LG - 54 (625)
Jason Brooks Jr., LG - 42 (72)
Gavin Schoenwald, TE - 42 (275)
Amir Abdur-Rahman, WR - 40 (160)
Michael Warden, C - 38 (197)
Patrick Smith, RB - 17 (286)
Justin Ball, TE - 8 (16)
James Ziglor III, RB - 5 (44)
Devin Boddie Jr., WR - 2 (369)