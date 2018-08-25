That mantle has been passed down to sophomore, Hudson Wolfe. The difference is that this tight end isn't sneaking up on anyone. He picked up offers from Memphis, Ole Miss, and Louisville, before ever starting his tenth grade year, and he says he is getting so much college mail that it would be impossible to mention each school that is reaching out to him, although he did admit that Texas A&M, and LSU are two schools that are recruiting him the hardest among the group that has yet to extend an offer.

But lately that monicker could be changed to The Tight End Town. That decriptive term started just a couple of years back with Class of 2017 grad Latrell Bumphus. He burst upon the scene his senior season. Bumphus picked up a ton of offers late in the process before deciding on The University of Tennessee.

Savannah, Tennessee may not be the biggest or most famous place in Tennessee, but it still has several things going for it. The river town is in a picturesque setting on the bluff of the Tennessee River. It also known as "The Catfish Capital of the World."

Hardin County defeated Lewisburg of Olive Branch, Mississippi Friday night 28-10. Wolfe wasn't the featured piece offensively. He did catch a touchdown, but maybe the most impressive part of his contribution was his devastating run blocking. He pancaked defenders on several occasions, and kicked out defensive ends and outside linebackers at other times.

"As my head coach says, blocking comes first because we run the ball a lot, so I'm going to try to be the best run blocker I can, " Wolfe told us after his team's victory. "Then maybe in turn, that will get me some receptions."

"My strength is run blocking, " Wolfe continued. "I take pride in run blocking, I'm also ready to catch a pass anytime in the game."

Despite blocking being a strong part in his repertoire, Wolfe knows he is a work in project being just a sophomore, and says he will be working on strengths and weaknesses.

"Right now, I need to work on my speed during the offseason, because at the SEC level, everybody is fast. Like I said, I take pride in my run blocking. I'm always trying to get better at that."

Also, as with any sophomore, getting better is a big part of the learning curve.

"I'm still learning. I try to learn everything I can, to be the best I can be. With watching film, going over walk throughs in practice, anything I can do to get better, I try."

One individual who is giving him advice on his game is his predecessor, Latrell Bumphus. Sometimes it is from up close, other times it is from over 300 miles away in Knoxville.

"I talk to him when he's here, " Wolfe explained. "He will stop by the school sometimes and we talk then, just regular football talk. He also watches our film, because he still has the HUDL log in. He critiques me sometimes."

Talk turned to recruiting. We asked Wolfe what it was like to get high major offers and a bevvy of attention from college staffs all over the country before he was even able to get his driver's license. But he closed that just makes him all the more hungrier.

"It's amazing. That's been my life long dream to play college football. Having the opportunity for the dream to become a reality drives me to be the best I can be."