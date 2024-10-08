Per release: Kijani Wright out indefinitely with health issue

Wright transferred to Vanderbilt in the spring after departing from USC and was expected to be a rotational piece for the Commodores at the time.

"Vanderbilt men’s basketball student-athlete Kijani Wright is out indefinitely with a non-basketball related health issue," Vanderbilt said in a release. "Due to the personal nature of medical information, no further details will be shared at this time.

The 6-foot-9 forward was a McDonald's All American as a high school senior, but averaged just 3.9 points per game in his sophomore season at USC before entering the portal.

Vanderbilt was set to rely on Wright primarily for his defensive ability and size on a team that has some concerns in the frontcourt.

"Kijani Wright, his defense is really impressive," Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington told Vandysports this summer. "He moves laterally, up and down. He can really run. Athletic. So he’s been good."

Byington also lauded Wright's ability to fit into his positionless scheme as he proclaimed that the center has the ability to lead the break and that he has "moved well" throughout the summer.