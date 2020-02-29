Two sources with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed Saturday afternoon that Vanderbilt wil have a national search for a new athletics director.

Search plans are on hold until incoming chancellor Daniel Diermeier takes over on July 1.

Deirmaier is currently the provost at the University of Chicago.

Candice Lee is the interim athletic director, and is also a candidate for the position.

Vanderbilt parted ways with Malcolm Turner on Feb. 3 of this year. Turner had been on the job almost exactly a year.

Turner succeeded David Williams, who oversaw athletics from 2003 until Turner took over.