Vanderbilt has added another graduate transfer piece to next year's roster in South Alabama offensive guard Rowan Godwin, who was at West End this past weekend for his official visit.

"It went great," Godwin said of his visit to Vandy. "Received an offer and really enjoyed being around the players and staff. I told them that Vanderbilt is where I want to be."

For Godwin, the Vanderbilt coaching staff and players left a lasting impression.

"The coaches in particular stressed that their goal outside of football is to turn the player into the best man he can be. For me that stood out, they are going to coach me hard, and push us to our limits. The thing about Vanderbilt that is awesome to me is that you are not only competing in the SEC but also against some of the smartest people this world offers. My goal is to be the best I can be at anything I do. Vanderbilt offers that too me academically and athletically. I know the coaches and players will hold me accountable and make a better man of me."

The Dothan, Alabama native started the Jaguars first six games at right guard this past season and was a reserve for the remainder of the season.

Vanderbilt sees Godwin playing along the interior of their offensive line as well and he's excited for the opportunity to compete on a high level.

"Anywhere you go you have to compete and fight to earn a spot," Godwin said. "The coaches see me as a guard. So, I plan on coming in and working hard and seeing where things take me. It will be great be a part of this team."

Godwin spent his first year in college at Army, before transferring to South Alabama in 2016. After sitting out that season, he did not appear in a game in 2017.

He was a second-team Academic All-American this past season and will have one year of eligibility remaining at Vanderbilt.