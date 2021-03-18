Spring Football Roster Preview: Defensive Backs
Vanderbilt recently updated their roster in preparation for spring football, Sean Williams and Justin Angel of VandySports.com break down the defensive back storylines and makeup heading into Clark Lea's first season on West End.
MORE SPRING FOOTBALL ROSTER PREVIEWS: OFFENSIVE LINE | DEFENSIVE LINE | RUNNING BACKS | LINEBACKERS
