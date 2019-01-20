NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Vanderbilt’s Aaron Nesmith missed a 3, and Mississippi State’s Aric Holman ripped down the rebound. MSU’s Reggie Perry streaked to the other basket. Holman whipped a pass in his direction, Perry laid it in without a Commodore remotely close and State led 57-39 lead with 8:05 left.

Vanderbilt called time out. Some fans made their way to the exits as scattered boos were heard in Memorial Gymnasium

When the clock hit zero minutes later, 24th-ranked Mississippi State had a 71-55 win, though it seemed worse than that, probably because VU is now 0-and-5 in the Southeastern Conference and 9-8 overall.

Two months ago, that outcome was one no one would have dreamt possible. Not in their worst nightmares.

And this one felt like a nightmare from the opening tip.

Much to blame—again—was poor shooting; 36.7 percent from the floor, 26.3 percent on 3s and a woeful 53.8 percent from the foul line.

As were senseless mistakes. Vanderbilt was out-scored 18-2 on points off turnovers, too many of those leading to easy fast-break buckets for State.

The Commodores challenged here and there, but never led, and rarely played well enough, long enough, that victory seemed realistic.

After trailing by 15 earlier in the first half, VU whittled the lead down in the closing seconds of the period. Saben Lee (13 points) drove to the hoop, hit a shot, and got fouled. Lee missed the foul shot, Matthew Moyer tipped it in, and the ‘Dores went to the locker room down 35-27.

It seemed worse than that; especially with a 2-for-19 start from the field fresh on everyone's mind. But somehow the door remained cracked, and 56 seconds into the second half, the Bulldogs seemed to inadvertently kick it open a little more.

MSU point guard Lamar Peters was whistled for a foul on a failed steal attempt. Peters stomped his foot in protest and was whistled for a technical foul.

But as was the case all night, Vanderbilt strung nothing together. Nesmith hit just one of the two shots and then Yanni Wetzell turned it over on the possession.



MSU's Abdul Ado hit a pair of free throws, Nesmith converted a drive along the baseline, and Moyer came up with a terrific block of Perry. Nesmith grabbed the rebound and fed Joe Toye for a short made field goal in traffic as he was fouled by Quinndary Weatherspoon, who had a game-high 17 points.

But Toye missed the ensuing free throw and the Bulldogs' Tyson Carter answered with a 3. Nesmith again responded with a tough drive through traffic, but Perry converted a lay-up and Vanderbilt never got within single digits again.

MSU sprinted out to a 10-0 lead before Vanderbilt called a time out just 3:36 in. Finally, Vanderbilt got its first points on a tip-in from Wetzell at the 15:50 mark.

Before that, Vandy missed its first eight shots from the field, and two free throws for good measure.

“I was really pleased with the first five possessions. We had three really good looks at the rim, two really good looks from 3, and zero points to show for it,” Vandy coach Bryce Drew said.

Vanderbilt stays home to face a one-loss Tennessee team at 6 on Wednesday, Jan. 23.



