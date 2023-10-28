Game 1: Wake 5, Vandy 2

Game 2: Vandy 4, Wake 3

Game 3: Vandy 5, Wake 1





Jack Bulger - 2-4, double, 2 RBI

Jacob Humphrey - 1-3, 2 K

RJ Austin - 0-5

Jayden Davis - 0-3

Troy LaNeve - 3-4, 2 HR

Davis Diaz - 3-7, single, double, RBI

Jonathan Vastine - 0-5, 4 K

Chris Maldonado - 1-2

Matthew Polk - 0-1

Calvin Hewett - 2-3, HR

Alan Espinal - 0-1

Matt Ossenfort - 0-3

Logan Barczi - 1-2

Camden Kozeal - 1-3, RBI

Logan Poteet - 1-2

Braden Holcomb - 1-2

Raymond Velazquez - 1-2, 2-run HR





Pitchers:

Greyson Carter - 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 K

Levi Huesman - 1.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER

Alex Kranzler - 1 IP, 1 H

Sam Hliboki - 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Devin Futrell - 2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Cunningham - 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

McElvain - 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

David Horn - 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Sawyer Hawks - 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB

Andrew Dutkanych - 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB





Notes:

- Matthew Polk exited late after slamming into the padded wall down the right field line. He was helped off the field by the trainer after what looked to be a leg injury.

Tim Corbin said, “He’s got stitches in his knee. That’s probably it. They’re going to do an MRI on his knee to see if there’s any other damage.”

- In game 2, Jack Bulger came through with a huge 2-RBI single in the 5th and showed some emotion, as part of a 3-run inning for Vandy.

- Ethan McElvain, the prized freshman recruit from Nolensville, looked as good as advertised. He finished with 4 strikeouts and no walks in his two innings of work.

Tim Corbin said, “He’s good.”