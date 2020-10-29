VandySports - Sting Factor: Jack Bech decommits from Vanderbilt

When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from 1-10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

Jack Bech visited Vanderbilt in February before the coronavirus shutdown. At the time, it was his only SEC offer. By late March, he was committed to the Commodores and it was a major recruiting victory for coach Derek Mason and his staff to land the then-three-star prospect.

But things have changed.

The four-star tight end from Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas More backed off his commitment to Vanderbilt in recent days as his senior season has gone extraordinarily well and his recruitment has taken off like a rocket ship.

Over the last few weeks, Bech has landed offers from Texas, TCU, Mississippi State and LSU.

The one from the Tigers might be the most important as LSU coach Ed Orgeron has pitched to Bech, who has set numerous receiving records at St. Thomas More, the idea of staying in-state and playing a similar role to Arik Gilbert, as a flex tight end who can also stretch the field.

There’s something else to watch out for with LSU since Bech’s St. Thomas More teammate, 2022 four-star quarterback Walker Howard, is already committed to the Tigers. That connection right there might be enough to haul Bech into LSU’s 2021 recruiting class.