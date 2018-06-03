There was always a chance that a talented Vanderbilt squad could play spectacular baseball in the postseason.

But nobody saw this coming.

Vanderbilt blasted a school-record nine home runs, with shortstop Connor Kaiser blasting three and driving in a school-record 10 runs in a 19-6 demolition of Clemson in the championship game of the Clemson Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C., on Sunday night.

Catcher Stephen Scott and designated hitter Philip Clarke each bashed two for the Commodores, with first baseman Julian Infante and third baseman Harrison Ray each adding one.

The Commodores scored in seven innings, pounded 19 hits, walked 11 times and forced Clemson staff running on fumes to throw 238 pitches.

VU fell one home run shy of the NCAA Tournament record for home runs in a game, set by Southern Illinois (1969) and Arkansas (2010). It broke the school record by three.

Kaiser, who was named the Clemson Regional MVP, was joined on the all-tournament team by Clarke, second baseman Ethan Paul, center fielder Austin Martin and starting pitcher Drake Fellows.

Vanderbilt (34-25) advances to a super regional to face the winner of the Tallahassee Regional, which will be either Mississippi State or Oklahoma. That series may not be decided until Monday.

Where that series will also take place is also in question. On Sunday night, a VU official confirmed that hosting a super regional was a possibility, but that the school wouldn't know until Tuesday.

Sunday's game was in question for longer than the score would suggest.

With freshman starting pitcher Mason Hickman on the mound, Vandy clung to a 6-3 lead as the Tigers had the bases loaded with one out in the fifth. Hickman had just nicked Kier Meredith with a pitch, forcing in a run, and faced shortstop Logan Davidson (15 home runs), with right fielder Seth Beer (22) on deck.

But Hickman struck Davidson out looking, then got Beer to pop harmlessly to Austin Martin in center.

Vanderbilt struck the death blow in the top half of the sixth. Third baseman Jayson Gonzalez walked and came home in Martin's double. Scott and right fielder J.J. Bleday each walked, then, Kaiser followed with a grand slam.

Clemson's Kyle Wilkie hit a two-run homer off Hickman in the sixth, ending his day. But Vandy pitchers Maddux Conger, Jackson Gillis and Tyler Brown combined to shut the Tigers down from there.

Scott and Kaiser each connected the next inning, and Infante and Ray followed with bombs in the eighth.

Vandy's Scott, the second hitter of the game, mashed a long home run to right to give Vandy a lead it never gave up.

Clemson struck with a Chris Williams two-run homer in the fourth for Clemson's first runs. That came a half-inning after Kaiser's three-run homer, followed by Clarke's solo shot.

It's hard to say what was the bigger surprise between Kasier's three home runs or his meaningless, late-inning throwing error. Kaiser had just three home runs and one error in 55 previous games this season.

Hickman (8-2) picked up the victory, with Tiger freshman Spencer Strider taking the loss.