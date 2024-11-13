Takeaways from Vanderbilt's decisive win over Cal

Nashville, TENN-- Vanderbilt found its first power-five win of Mark Byington's tenure and moved to 3-0 with a win over Cal on Wednesday night.

Vanderbilt proved itself against a power-five opponent for the first time

Byington got some proof of concept for the first time against a high-level opponent on Wednesday, bigger than all it did it decisively.

Vanderbilt proved itself on Wednesday without being at its best from beyond the arc.

The Commodores were just flat out better than Cal on Wednesday. That means something.

Byington now has some proof of concept. Some proof that this thing could work.

Tyler Tanner flashed, again

Tanner just keeps doing it, man.

The Brentwood Academy product made the hometown crowd proud on Wednesday night with the best performance of his young college career. Perhaps more impressive than anything, Tanner did it on both ends.

Vanderbilt's freshman guard was credited with three steals and showed off his athleticism as well as his speed every time he was in the open floor as a result of those steals.

Tanner isn't just a piece of Vanderbilt's future. He's at the center of it.

Wednesday night showed why.

Vanderbilt keeps doing it without making shots from beyond the arc

Vanderbilt shot it just 18.2% from 3-point range in first half yet held an 18 point lead heading into the half.

Against a power-five team.

That's something worth noting. Vanderbilt can find a way to do it against a teams within its wheelhouse. On Wednesday night it did.

That was Vanderbilt's best defensive outing of the season

When you force 20 turnovers, generate 18 of them as a result of steals and score 32 points off of those turnovers you're doing something right.

Vanderbilt certainly did that on Wednesday night.

Byington has always known he's had a roster full of good individual defenders, but he's yet to see it come to life like it did on Wednesday. It felt as if Vanderbilt was legitimatley difficult to score on throughout the night, it was also disruptive.

Cal shot 43.6% from the field on Wednesday and 35.7% from 3-point range, but was never in the game as a result of Vanderbilt turning it over so often. The Commodores were physical in their ballscreen coverages, attacked and seemed to communicate better than they had through their first two games.

Byington's team isn't a finished product on the defensive end, but showed on Wednesday that it's more than capable of being a competent group on that end.