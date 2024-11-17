Takeaways from Vanderbilt's win over Butler

Vanderbilt improves to 4-0 after handling Butler, who came into Memorial undefeated. The Commodores downed the Bulldogs, 81-52. Mikayla Blakes led the way, recording a new career-high of 29 points. Vanderbilt stumped Butler early on and did not allow it to come back. The Commodores allowed just 20 points in the first half. The struggles for Butler continued, finishing the afternoon shooting 38% from the field. Vanderbilt forced 31 turnovers, which resulted in 41 points.

Leilani Kapinus drives to the basket against Butler. (Vanderbilt athletics)

Three quick takeaways The duo that is Blakes and Pierre The young pair continues to preform at a high level. In the first half, Khamil Pierre and Mikayla Blakes combined for 26 of Vanderbilt's 37 points. The two ended the game with a combined 53 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals. "Khamil and Mikayla are Khamil and Mikayla. I am not surprised by the things they do everyday because I see it in practice," Ralph stated. "A special performance from Mikayla again. Offensively she's special, but I don't everybody understands how important and hard what her and [Madison Greene] do on defense is." Blakes recorded a new career-high of 29 points.

Defense to offense Vanderbilt's defense made things very challenging for Butler. On Thursday against South Florida, it played solid defense but it didn't translate, today, it did. "We are going to have days, especially early in the season where our offense looks a little wonky, but if we can play defense like that, then we always give ourselves a chance." The Commodores forced 30 turnovers, 17 of which were steals. Those turnovers turned into 41 of Vanderbilt's points.