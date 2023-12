The 6-foot-3, 215-pound talent is coming off a true freshman season, where he appeared in all 12 games for the Horned Frogs, recording 16 tackles.

Vanderbilt landed their second transfer portal commitment on Thursday night in former TCU safety Randon Fontenette .

Coming out of high school, Fontenette was rated a 5.8, four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class and Vanderbilt was heavily involved in his recruiting process, receiving an official visit from the Freeport, Texas native in June of 2022.

Fontennette originally committed to Utah before changing his pledge to TCU before national signing day in December.

He is expected to be a mid-year enrollee for the Commodores and will compete for a starting job with the departures of Jaylen Mahoney, De'Rickey Wright, and Savion Riley.