Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-01 23:28:18 -0500') }} football Edit

TE Blake Smith earns Vandy offer during visit

Sean Williams • VandySports.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

After earning first-team, all-district honors during his junior season, power five programs are taking notice of Southlake (Tex.) Carroll tight end Blake Smith.The 6-foot-5, 240-pound prospect took...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}