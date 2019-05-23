News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-23 07:31:53 -0500') }} football Edit

TE Jake Overman on Vandy: "it's a different vibe out there"

Eq0ke93rfzf2jenkyahr
Jake Overman
Sean Williams • VandySports.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Vanderbilt was the first SEC program to extend an offer to Servite (Calif.) tight end Jake Overman earlier this month during the live evaluation period. This past weekend, the three-star prospect h...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}