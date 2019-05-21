News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-21 20:42:52 -0500') }} football Edit

TE target out of Va. details weekend trip to Vandy

Sean Williams • VandySports.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Lake Braddock (Va.) tight end Matt Hibner was one of the Vanderbilt targets that trekked through West End over the weekend. The three-star prospect picked up an offer from the Commodores earlier th...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}