TE target out of Va. details weekend trip to Vandy
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Lake Braddock (Va.) tight end Matt Hibner was one of the Vanderbilt targets that trekked through West End over the weekend. The three-star prospect picked up an offer from the Commodores earlier th...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news