Tennessee baseball preview
Here's a look at the Tennessee Volunteers entering the 2020 baseball season.
2020 record / RPI: 15-2 / 94
2019 record / RPI: 40-21, 14-16 SEC / 13
Coach: Tony Vitello (fourth season, 84-50)
Rank in preseason polls: 16 (Coaches) 19 (BA, D1) 20 (NCBWA), 35 (CB)
Rank in conference forecasts:
Last NCAA Tournament Appearance: 2019 (2nd in Chapel Hill regional)
Home field: Lindsey Nelson Stadium (4,283)
Left-320, left center -360, center-390, right center-360, right-320
2020 review / 2021 outlook
Tony Vitello has rejuvenated Tennessee’s program that spent the decade before his arrival in the dumpster of the SEC. The 42-year old former Arkansas assistant got Tennessee back in the SEC and NCAA Tournament in 2019, the Vols’ first appearances in three and 14 years,respectively.
After returning the bulk of the team from 2019, Tennessee looked poised to take another step forward in Vitello’s third season.
Getting just 3.0 innings from its ace Garrett Crochet, the Vols opened the season 14-0 including a win over No. 5 Texas Tech at the Round Rock Classic.Tennessee faltered heading into SEC play, dropping a home series to Wright State, but the Vols appeared likely for their second-straight NCAA tournament appearance.
Gone is Crochet (picked 11th by the White Sox in the 2020 MLB Draft) and outfielders Alerick Soularie (picked 59th by Minnesota) and Zach Daniels (131st by Houston). Still, Tennessee has the talent to return to the NCAA tournament with aspirations of hosting a regional for the first time since 2005.
|Pos
|Player, Cl. (B/T)
|
C
|
Connor Pavolony, So. (R/R)
|
1B
|
Luc Lipcius, R-Jr. (L/L)
|
2B
|
Max Ferguson, So. (L/R)
Preseason first-team All-American
|
3B
|
Jake Rucker, So. (R/R)
|
SS
|
Liam Spence, Jr. (R/R)
|
LF
|
Jordan Beck, Fr. (R/R)
|
CF
|
Drew Gilbert, Fr. (L/L)
|
RF
|
Evan Russell, Jr. (R/R)
|
DH
|
Pete Derkay, Sr. (L/R)
|
Res
|
Christian Scott, So. (L/L)
|
Res
|
Jackson Greer, Sr. (R/R)
|
Res
|
Trey Lipscomb, So. (R/R)
Tennessee led the nation in runs in 2020 while hitting 31 home runs,good for second nationally. UT was obviously a beneficiary of its weak competition but the offensive life was a good sign for a team that struggled to score in 2019.
The power hitting progression stemmed mostly from the 2018 class. Jake Rucker, Connor Pavolony and Max Ferguson played important roles as freshmen in Tennessee’s return to the postseason in 2019 and all made large jumps from their freshmen to sophomore seasons. The trio combined for just two homers in 2019 before hitting nine in 17 gamesin 2020. Ferguson was a preseason first team All American by Baseball America and Rucker was named to the third team.
In the outfield, Tennessee must replace Soularie and Daniels. It’s no small task as Soularie combined for 16 homers and 63 RBIs over the previous two seasons and Daniels was the breakout star of the short 2020 season hitting .357, four home runs and 18 RBIs.
Still, Vitello has confidence in his outfield saying this fall that he believes he has (four to five) future MLB players there. Look for second-year freshman Drew Gilbert to have a breakout season as he takes over Daniels’ spot.
In the infield, Tennessee is set with all five starters returning from a season ago. Defense is a cornerstone of Vitello’s teams and the infield should be really good again this season, especially up the middle with Pavolony, Ferguson and Spence.
|Role
|Player, Cl. (B/T)
|
SP1
|
Jackson Leath, Jr. (R/R)
|
SP2
|
Camden Sewell, So. (L/R)
|
SP3
|
Chad Dallas, So. (R/R)
|
Cl
|
Redmond Walsh, R-Jr. (L/L)
|
Rel
|
Sean Hunley, Jr. (R/R)
|
Rel
|
Jason Rackers, R- Jr. (R/R)
|
Re;
|
Elijah Pleasanats, So, (R/R)
|
Rel
|
Will Heflin, R-Sr. (L/L)
|
Rel
|
Blade Tidwell, Fr. (R/R)
The question is simple for Tennessee’s pitching staff, how do you replace Garrett Crochet? The left hander was the fastest player to reach the MLB from the 2020 draft and the Vols hoped he could be an equalizer against the top of the conference.
So, without him, where does Tennessee turn?
The Vols are far from short on bodies with every pitcher besides Crochet returning. But with no returning starts against SEC opponents who fills into the weekend starter spots and how effective can they be?
Junior college transfers Chad Dallas and Jackson Leath both earned weekend starts a season ago and are likely to be back in that role. Leath in particular showed big time stuff a season ago, but consistency wasn’t always his strength.
Camden Sewell was one of UT’s most reliable arms as a freshman in 2019 before missing most of the 2020 season due to injury. Back healthy, Sewell’s progression could be the biggest key for the Vols’ weekend rotation.
Sean Hunley is a reliable arm that has served as a long reliever his first three seasons and could earn a spot in the weekend rotation, but with his fastball sitting in the upper-80s, the Mt. Juliet native seems likely to stay in his role as a long reliever.
Left handed veterans Redmond Walsh and Will Heflin won’t blow you away, but the 5-foot-11 southpaws have been two of Tennessee’s most effective bullpen arms the last two seasons.
Look for freshmen Blade Tidwell and Jake Fitzgibbons to also earnearly playing time. Tidwell, a 6-foot-4 right hander, came in with an SEC body and a fastball sitting mid to upper 90s.
Jason Rackers and Elijah Pleasants are both X-factors. Rackers impressed coaches in the fall of 2019 before having Tommy John surgery but can he return to that form post surgery? Pleasants is a good athlete with a long, 6-foot-5 frame. If he continues to develop he could be a big piece for Tennessee. If not, look for him to be a midweek starter.