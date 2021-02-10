Here's a look at the Tennessee Volunteers entering the 2020 baseball season.

Second baseman Max Ferguson is a preseason All-American. (University of Tennessee athletics)

2020 record / RPI: 15-2 / 94 2019 record / RPI: 40-21, 14-16 SEC / 13 Coach: Tony Vitello (fourth season, 84-50) Rank in preseason polls: 16 (Coaches) 19 (BA, D1) 20 (NCBWA), 35 (CB) Rank in conference forecasts: Last NCAA Tournament Appearance: 2019 (2nd in Chapel Hill regional) Home field: Lindsey Nelson Stadium (4,283) Left-320, left center -360, center-390, right center-360, right-320

2020 review / 2021 outlook

Tony Vitello has rejuvenated Tennessee’s program that spent the decade before his arrival in the dumpster of the SEC. The 42-year old former Arkansas assistant got Tennessee back in the SEC and NCAA Tournament in 2019, the Vols’ first appearances in three and 14 years,respectively. After returning the bulk of the team from 2019, Tennessee looked poised to take another step forward in Vitello’s third season. Getting just 3.0 innings from its ace Garrett Crochet, the Vols opened the season 14-0 including a win over No. 5 Texas Tech at the Round Rock Classic.Tennessee faltered heading into SEC play, dropping a home series to Wright State, but the Vols appeared likely for their second-straight NCAA tournament appearance. Gone is Crochet (picked 11th by the White Sox in the 2020 MLB Draft) and outfielders Alerick Soularie (picked 59th by Minnesota) and Zach Daniels (131st by Houston). Still, Tennessee has the talent to return to the NCAA tournament with aspirations of hosting a regional for the first time since 2005.

Tennessee lineup and key reserves Pos Player, Cl. (B/T) C Connor Pavolony, So. (R/R)

.342/.395/.737, 38 AB, 4 HR, 12 RBI

Hit .228/.391/.336 in 101 AB in ‘19 1B Luc Lipcius, R-Jr. (L/L)

.326/.525/.674, 43 AB, 2 HR, 15 RBI

Hit .347/.459/.694 in 49 AB in ‘19 2B Max Ferguson, So. (L/R)

.333/.462/.524 42 AB, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 9-10 SB

Hit .231/.390/.269 in 78 AB in ‘19 Preseason first-team All-American 3B Jake Rucker, So. (R/R)

.339/.425/.581 62 AB, 3 HR, 13 RBI

Hit .278/.358/.339 in 183 ABs in ‘19 SS Liam Spence, Jr. (R/R)

.346/.462/.462 52 AB, 1 HR, 12 RBI

Started 16 of 16 games as a junior college transfer in ‘20 LF Jordan Beck, Fr. (R/R)

.275/.396/.475 40 AB, 1HR, 9 RBI

Started 10 of 16 games played as a freshman in ‘20 CF Drew Gilbert, Fr. (L/L)

.350/.490/.500 40 AB, 1 HR, 8 RBI

Started 10 of 15 games played and threw 8 innings as a freshman in ‘20

RF Evan Russell, Jr. (R/R)

.271/.393/.458 48 AB, 2 HR, 12 RBI

Hit .274/.382/.446 in 168 AB in ‘19 DH Pete Derkay, Sr. (L/R)

.542/.633/.750 24 AB, 1 HR, 11 RBI

Hit .228/.353/.368 in 114 AB in ‘19 Res Christian Scott, So. (L/L)

.286/.313/.286 14 AB, 0 HR, 3 RBI

Hit .321/.486.429 in 28 AB in ‘19 Res Jackson Greer, Sr. (R/R)

.259/.412/.519 54 AB, 4 HR, 10 RBI at ETSU

Catcher transferred from ETSU to UT and will serve as Pavolony’s backup

Res Trey Lipscomb, So. (R/R)

.269/.400/.385 26 AB, 1 HR, 10 RBI

Backup infielder and a solid athlete. Could earn DH starts

Tennessee led the nation in runs in 2020 while hitting 31 home runs,good for second nationally. UT was obviously a beneficiary of its weak competition but the offensive life was a good sign for a team that struggled to score in 2019. The power hitting progression stemmed mostly from the 2018 class. Jake Rucker, Connor Pavolony and Max Ferguson played important roles as freshmen in Tennessee’s return to the postseason in 2019 and all made large jumps from their freshmen to sophomore seasons. The trio combined for just two homers in 2019 before hitting nine in 17 gamesin 2020. Ferguson was a preseason first team All American by Baseball America and Rucker was named to the third team. In the outfield, Tennessee must replace Soularie and Daniels. It’s no small task as Soularie combined for 16 homers and 63 RBIs over the previous two seasons and Daniels was the breakout star of the short 2020 season hitting .357, four home runs and 18 RBIs. Still, Vitello has confidence in his outfield saying this fall that he believes he has (four to five) future MLB players there. Look for second-year freshman Drew Gilbert to have a breakout season as he takes over Daniels’ spot. In the infield, Tennessee is set with all five starters returning from a season ago. Defense is a cornerstone of Vitello’s teams and the infield should be really good again this season, especially up the middle with Pavolony, Ferguson and Spence.

Tennessee rotation and key relievers Role Player, Cl. (B/T) SP1 Jackson Leath, Jr. (R/R)

4-0, 1.45 ERA, 18.2 IP, 29 K, 5 BB

Baseball America preseason second team All American reliever SP2 Camden Sewell, So. (L/R)

0-0, 3.00 ERA, 3.0 IP, 5 K, 1 BB

4-1, 2.18 ERA, 45.1 IP, 43 K, 22 BB in ‘19

SP3 Chad Dallas, So. (R/R)

3-0, 2.53 ERA, 21.1 IP, 21 K, 6 BB

Started four of four appearances as a junior college transfer in ‘20 Cl Redmond Walsh, R-Jr. (L/L)

1-1, 2 SV, 0.00 ERA, 11.2 IP, 10 K, 2 BB

2-2, 9 SV, 1.38 ERA, 45.2 IP, 48 K, 13 BB in 19’ Rel Sean Hunley, Jr. (R/R)

0-0, 3 SV, 0.54 ERA, 16.2 IP, 14 K, 2 BB

4-0, 1 SV, 2.60 ERA, 45 IP, 25K, 5BB Rel Jason Rackers, R- Jr. (R/R)

Didn’t pitch in 2020 while recovering from Tommy John’s surgery

6-foot-7 power thrower; two time all conference JUCO Re; Elijah Pleasanats, So, (R/R)

1-0, 1.42 ERA, 12.2 IP, 9 K, 5 BB

0-0, 2.45 ERA, 11 IP, 5 K, 7 BB in ‘19

Rel Will Heflin, R-Sr. (L/L)

Missed 2020 rehabbing a knee injury

4-1, 2.20 ERA, 32.2 IP, 35 K, 14 BB in ‘19 Rel Blade Tidwell, Fr. (R/R)

Perfect Game’s No. 72 player in the Class of 2020

Vols’ highest-rated signee turned heads in his first fall and winter