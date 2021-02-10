 Tennessee Volunteers baseball
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-10 09:17:53 -0600') }} baseball Edit

Tennessee baseball preview

Ryan Schumpert
VolQuest baseball writer

Here's a look at the Tennessee Volunteers entering the 2020 baseball season.

Second baseman Max Ferguson is a preseason All-American.
Second baseman Max Ferguson is a preseason All-American. (University of Tennessee athletics)

2020 record / RPI: 15-2 / 94

2019 record / RPI: 40-21, 14-16 SEC / 13

Coach: Tony Vitello (fourth season, 84-50)

Rank in preseason polls: 16 (Coaches) 19 (BA, D1) 20 (NCBWA), 35 (CB)

Rank in conference forecasts:

Last NCAA Tournament Appearance: 2019 (2nd in Chapel Hill regional)

Home field: Lindsey Nelson Stadium (4,283)

Left-320, left center -360, center-390, right center-360, right-320

2020 review / 2021 outlook

Tony Vitello has rejuvenated Tennessee’s program that spent the decade before his arrival in the dumpster of the SEC. The 42-year old former Arkansas assistant got Tennessee back in the SEC and NCAA Tournament in 2019, the Vols’ first appearances in three and 14 years,respectively.

After returning the bulk of the team from 2019, Tennessee looked poised to take another step forward in Vitello’s third season.

Getting just 3.0 innings from its ace Garrett Crochet, the Vols opened the season 14-0 including a win over No. 5 Texas Tech at the Round Rock Classic.Tennessee faltered heading into SEC play, dropping a home series to Wright State, but the Vols appeared likely for their second-straight NCAA tournament appearance.

Gone is Crochet (picked 11th by the White Sox in the 2020 MLB Draft) and outfielders Alerick Soularie (picked 59th by Minnesota) and Zach Daniels (131st by Houston). Still, Tennessee has the talent to return to the NCAA tournament with aspirations of hosting a regional for the first time since 2005.

Tennessee lineup and key reserves
Pos Player, Cl. (B/T)

C

Connor Pavolony, So. (R/R)
.342/.395/.737, 38 AB, 4 HR, 12 RBI
Hit .228/.391/.336 in 101 AB in ‘19

1B

Luc Lipcius, R-Jr. (L/L)
.326/.525/.674, 43 AB, 2 HR, 15 RBI
Hit .347/.459/.694 in 49 AB in ‘19

2B

Max Ferguson, So. (L/R)
.333/.462/.524 42 AB, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 9-10 SB
Hit .231/.390/.269 in 78 AB in ‘19

Preseason first-team All-American

3B

Jake Rucker, So. (R/R)
.339/.425/.581 62 AB, 3 HR, 13 RBI
Hit .278/.358/.339 in 183 ABs in ‘19

SS

Liam Spence, Jr. (R/R)
.346/.462/.462 52 AB, 1 HR, 12 RBI
Started 16 of 16 games as a junior college transfer in ‘20

LF

Jordan Beck, Fr. (R/R)
.275/.396/.475 40 AB, 1HR, 9 RBI
Started 10 of 16 games played as a freshman in ‘20

CF

Drew Gilbert, Fr. (L/L)
.350/.490/.500 40 AB, 1 HR, 8 RBI
Started 10 of 15 games played and threw 8 innings as a freshman in ‘20

RF

Evan Russell, Jr. (R/R)
.271/.393/.458 48 AB, 2 HR, 12 RBI
Hit .274/.382/.446 in 168 AB in ‘19

DH

Pete Derkay, Sr. (L/R)
.542/.633/.750 24 AB, 1 HR, 11 RBI
Hit .228/.353/.368 in 114 AB in ‘19

Res

Christian Scott, So. (L/L)
.286/.313/.286 14 AB, 0 HR, 3 RBI
Hit .321/.486.429 in 28 AB in ‘19

Res

Jackson Greer, Sr. (R/R)
.259/.412/.519 54 AB, 4 HR, 10 RBI at ETSU
Catcher transferred from ETSU to UT and will serve as Pavolony’s backup

Res

Trey Lipscomb, So. (R/R)
.269/.400/.385 26 AB, 1 HR, 10 RBI
Backup infielder and a solid athlete. Could earn DH starts

Tennessee led the nation in runs in 2020 while hitting 31 home runs,good for second nationally. UT was obviously a beneficiary of its weak competition but the offensive life was a good sign for a team that struggled to score in 2019.

The power hitting progression stemmed mostly from the 2018 class. Jake Rucker, Connor Pavolony and Max Ferguson played important roles as freshmen in Tennessee’s return to the postseason in 2019 and all made large jumps from their freshmen to sophomore seasons. The trio combined for just two homers in 2019 before hitting nine in 17 gamesin 2020. Ferguson was a preseason first team All American by Baseball America and Rucker was named to the third team.

In the outfield, Tennessee must replace Soularie and Daniels. It’s no small task as Soularie combined for 16 homers and 63 RBIs over the previous two seasons and Daniels was the breakout star of the short 2020 season hitting .357, four home runs and 18 RBIs.

Still, Vitello has confidence in his outfield saying this fall that he believes he has (four to five) future MLB players there. Look for second-year freshman Drew Gilbert to have a breakout season as he takes over Daniels’ spot.

In the infield, Tennessee is set with all five starters returning from a season ago. Defense is a cornerstone of Vitello’s teams and the infield should be really good again this season, especially up the middle with Pavolony, Ferguson and Spence.

Tennessee rotation and key relievers
Role Player, Cl. (B/T)

SP1

Jackson Leath, Jr. (R/R)
4-0, 1.45 ERA, 18.2 IP, 29 K, 5 BB
Baseball America preseason second team All American reliever

SP2

Camden Sewell, So. (L/R)
0-0, 3.00 ERA, 3.0 IP, 5 K, 1 BB
4-1, 2.18 ERA, 45.1 IP, 43 K, 22 BB in ‘19

SP3

Chad Dallas, So. (R/R)
3-0, 2.53 ERA, 21.1 IP, 21 K, 6 BB
Started four of four appearances as a junior college transfer in ‘20

Cl

Redmond Walsh, R-Jr. (L/L)
1-1, 2 SV, 0.00 ERA, 11.2 IP, 10 K, 2 BB
2-2, 9 SV, 1.38 ERA, 45.2 IP, 48 K, 13 BB in 19’

Rel

Sean Hunley, Jr. (R/R)
0-0, 3 SV, 0.54 ERA, 16.2 IP, 14 K, 2 BB
4-0, 1 SV, 2.60 ERA, 45 IP, 25K, 5BB

Rel

Jason Rackers, R- Jr. (R/R)
Didn’t pitch in 2020 while recovering from Tommy John’s surgery
6-foot-7 power thrower; two time all conference JUCO

Re;

Elijah Pleasanats, So, (R/R)
1-0, 1.42 ERA, 12.2 IP, 9 K, 5 BB
0-0, 2.45 ERA, 11 IP, 5 K, 7 BB in ‘19

Rel

Will Heflin, R-Sr. (L/L)
Missed 2020 rehabbing a knee injury
4-1, 2.20 ERA, 32.2 IP, 35 K, 14 BB in ‘19

Rel

Blade Tidwell, Fr. (R/R)
Perfect Game’s No. 72 player in the Class of 2020
Vols’ highest-rated signee turned heads in his first fall and winter

The question is simple for Tennessee’s pitching staff, how do you replace Garrett Crochet? The left hander was the fastest player to reach the MLB from the 2020 draft and the Vols hoped he could be an equalizer against the top of the conference.

So, without him, where does Tennessee turn?

The Vols are far from short on bodies with every pitcher besides Crochet returning. But with no returning starts against SEC opponents who fills into the weekend starter spots and how effective can they be?

Junior college transfers Chad Dallas and Jackson Leath both earned weekend starts a season ago and are likely to be back in that role. Leath in particular showed big time stuff a season ago, but consistency wasn’t always his strength.

Camden Sewell was one of UT’s most reliable arms as a freshman in 2019 before missing most of the 2020 season due to injury. Back healthy, Sewell’s progression could be the biggest key for the Vols’ weekend rotation.

Sean Hunley is a reliable arm that has served as a long reliever his first three seasons and could earn a spot in the weekend rotation, but with his fastball sitting in the upper-80s, the Mt. Juliet native seems likely to stay in his role as a long reliever.

Left handed veterans Redmond Walsh and Will Heflin won’t blow you away, but the 5-foot-11 southpaws have been two of Tennessee’s most effective bullpen arms the last two seasons.

Look for freshmen Blade Tidwell and Jake Fitzgibbons to also earnearly playing time. Tidwell, a 6-foot-4 right hander, came in with an SEC body and a fastball sitting mid to upper 90s.

Jason Rackers and Elijah Pleasants are both X-factors. Rackers impressed coaches in the fall of 2019 before having Tommy John surgery but can he return to that form post surgery? Pleasants is a good athlete with a long, 6-foot-5 frame. If he continues to develop he could be a big piece for Tennessee. If not, look for him to be a midweek starter.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}