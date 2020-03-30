Merrill will make his commitment announcement at 1 p.m. ET Tuesday, exclusively on Rivals.com. We caught up with Merrill to preview his announcement and break down each of his final options.

While his plans for spring visits have been scrapped thanks to the extended dead period in recruiting, it hasn't stopped three-star Tennessee wide receiver Walker Merrill from narrowing down his list of options. Now, Merrill is ready to announce his decision from a trio of SEC favorites -- Ole Miss , Vanderbilt and Tennessee .

"I've had a lot of time to think and spend time with my family since spring break and I just feel like the time is right to make my decision."

VANDERBILT: "Vandy is a SEC school and it also has high academic success rate so if you go there I mean you’re set for life and you are playing SEC football so you can’t go wrong with that. And Coach Box the receiver coach he’s new but he is definitely one of my favorite coaches that I’ve been involved with and I think he’s taking the program in the right direction."

OLE MISS: "Ole Miss is in the top three because the game day experience is one of a kind. Also the coaches and players make it feel like home. It’s just a great place I think to compete in the SEC and become great football player. Coach Nix and Coach Kiffin are offensive geniuses and they are gonna have the ball in the air for most of the game."

TENNESSEE: "I have a great relationship with the coaches there and I think I have a chance to come in a play early. They have a couple of guys getting ready to play in the NFL and that's the ultimate goal so they have told me they can help me get there. I've been there for a few visits and I always like it on campus."