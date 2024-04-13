After a 15-0 run-rule induced loss on Friday, Vanderbilt came out and got beat up early in a 9-0 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday.

The disaster in College Station continued for Vanderbilt on Saturday night.

The Aggies have outscored the Commodores 24-0 in the series through two games. It is the first time since 1995 that a Vanderbilt team has been held scoreless in back-to-back games.

Vanderbilt starter Carter Holton, who had surrendered three or more earned runs in just two outings this season, had a disastrous 35-pitch, five-run first inning that would be too much for Vanderbilt to overcome.

Disaster came with the first batter that Vanderbilt's ace faced as Texas A&M third baseman Gavin Grahovac took Holton deep to left field before anyone could blink.

That homer was one of just two hits in the inning, but Holton walking three batters allowed for A&M to pile on four more before Vanderbilt got its first baserunner on a Davis Diaz single in the second.

Holton settled in a bit but surrendered a homer to second baseman Travis Chestnut to begin the fourth. The homer gave Texas A&M a 6-0 lead and was Chestnut's first of the season.

The Aggies took a 7-0 lead later in the inning on a Jackson Appel RBI single off of Holton.

That was enough for the Vanderbilt starter to come out of the game after going for just 3.2 innings. Those 3.2 innings included six earned runs, seven hits, four strikeouts and four walks.

JD Thompson took over for Holton and went 1.1 scoreless innings. Luke Guth made his second career appearance and went two scoreless.

Texas A&M added two more after Holton's exit en-route to a nine-run win.

Vanderbilt out hit Texas A&M six to five but put six on via walk and two via error.



The Commodores fall to 26-9 with the loss.