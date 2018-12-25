Texas Bowl matchups: When Vanderbilt has the ball
by Chris Lee (VandySports.com) and Kevin Lonnquist (SicEmSports.com)Here's a look at how Baylor and Vanderbilt match up when the Commodores have the ball.Players are listed with their key season st...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news