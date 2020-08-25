Here are three things we've learned, two questions and a prediction surrounding Vanderbilt football with fall camp on pause.

Derek Mason is set for his seventh season at Vanderbilt--if it happens. (Brent Carden, VandySports)

Three things we've learned

1. Vanderbilt has paused fall camp. Last Friday, Vanderbilt announced that it has suspended its fall football camp due to positive COVID-19 tests on the team. That same day, a source placed the number of positive tests at seven players and one coach. Several other players who were thought to have exposure--one sourced estimated the number at 20--have begun a 14-day quarantine. One complication in all this is that all positive tests may not be accurate, as the NFL recently learned. However, a separate source confirmed that at least one player had shown symptoms. Vanderbilt has continued to test players since Friday. A source said the school is awaiting more test results and hopes to resume practice this week, perhaps as soon as Wednesday. In the meantime, optional workouts have continued with some players not participating.

2. Multiple sources have said new chancellor Daniel Diermeier has no plans to leave the Southeastern Conference. The past two years have been tumultuous ones for Vanderbilt athletics. The Commodores have had three athletic directors in the last 17 months and little has been done to advance VU athletics within that time. As the facilities and competitive gap continues to widen between VU and other major programs, it's led to speculation that the school could drop out of the SEC and into a less-competitive conference rather than spend the money to compete. That speculation increased with the appointment of Diermeier, who last worked at the University of Chicago, a school with Division III sports. Diermaier's public statements about athletics have indicated that he wants the school to be competitive in athletics. (Scroll about three-fourths of the way down here.) Privately, others have pressed Diermeier about what that means for SEC membership. Multiple sources say that Diermeier consistently communicates that he values SEC membership and has no plans to leave the league.

3. There's been a large exodus of scholarship players with remaining eligibility since last season.

Between sit-outs for COVID-19, transfers, early graduations, run-offs or undisclosed reasons, a lot of players who had eligibility to return this season aren't back The list, with reasons for departure/current circumstances added where they're known: Bryce Bailey (offensive line): opted out for 2020 C.J. Bolar (wide receiver): transferred to Alcorn State Cole Clemens (offensive line): opted out for 2020 Devin Cochran (offensive line): transferred to Georgia Tech and then didn't enroll Stone Edwards (defensive line) Braden Kopp (offensive line) Carlton Lorenz (offensive line) Salua Masina (linebacker) Sean McMoore (offensive line) Dimitri Moore (linebacker): opted out for 2020 Lashawn Paulino-Bell (linebacker) Austin Quillen (safety) Josiah Sa'o (defensive line) Jonathan Stewart (offensive line): opted out for 2020 Deuce Wallace (quarterback) Allan Walters (quarterback): transferred to Mississippi State Eddie Zinn-Turner (defensive line) Additionally, walk-on quarterback Mo Hasan, who started and won the Missouri game last year, transferred to Southern Cal, and kicker Oren Milstein, a grad transfer who'd just arrived from Columbia, also opted out for 2020.



Not a subscriber yet? Take advantage of our FREE TRIAL

Two questions

One prediction