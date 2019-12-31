The Fitch file
Multiple reports indicate Vanderbilt has tabbed Louisiana Tech offensive coordinator Todd Fitch for the same position in Nashville. Here's a look at how Fitch has performed at various stops as offensive coordinator, and a list of his previous coaching stops.
First, a look at how Fitch's offenses have performed:
|Yr., Team
|PPG
|YPG (pass/run)
|YPP
|TO
|
19, La. Tech (10-3)
|
32.5
|
437 (268/168)
|
6.1
|
1.5
|
18, La. Tech (8-5)
|
24.7
|
379 (250/130)
|
5.4
|
1.5
|
17, La. Tech (7-6)
|
30.5
|
403 (231/172)
|
5.7
|
1.2
|
16, La. Tech (9-5)
|
44.3
|
515 (363/151)
|
7.5
|
1.2
|
15, BC (3-9)
|
17.2
|
276 (111/164)
|
4.4
|
1.7
|
12, USF (3-9)
|
20.6
|
368 (216/152)
|
5.3
|
2.3
|
11, USF (5-7)
|
29.3
|
432 (250/182)
|
5.7
|
2.0
|
10, USF (8-5)
|
24.1
|
309 (165/145)
|
5.0
|
1.7
|
09, ECU
|
27.0
|
369 (217/152)
|
5.3
|
1.6
|
08, ECU
|
23.4
|
340 (214/126)
|
5.1
|
2.0
|
07, ECU
|
31.0
|
386 (203/183)
|
5.7
|
1.1
Fitch was also the offensive coordinator at Connecticut between 1996-98. Complete stats aren't available for his tenure there, but, the Huskies went 21-13 during his tenure and averaged 24.4, 35.8 and 35.9 points (in that order) in Fitch's three seasons in that position.
Here's Fitch's bio at Louisiana Tech.
Here are his previous coaching stops:
1986-87 - Ohio Wesleyan, assistant
1988 - Bowling Green, graduate assistant
1989 - West Virginia, volunteer assistant
1990-91 - Bowling Green, wide weceivers
1992-93 Colorado State, running backs/special teams
1994-95 - Connecticut, quarterbacks
1996-98 - Connecticut, offensive coordinator
1999-2001 - South Carolina, wide receivers
2002 - South Carolina, running backs
2004-06 - Iowa State, quarterbacks
2007-09 - East Carolina, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks
2010-11 - South Florida, offensive coordinator/running backs
2012 - South Florida, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks
2013-14 - Boston College, wide receivers/passing game coordinator
2015 - Boston College, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks