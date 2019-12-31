Multiple reports indicate Vanderbilt has tabbed Louisiana Tech offensive coordinator Todd Fitch for the same position in Nashville. Here's a look at how Fitch has performed at various stops as offensive coordinator, and a list of his previous coaching stops.

First, a look at how Fitch's offenses have performed:

Fitch was also the offensive coordinator at Connecticut between 1996-98. Complete stats aren't available for his tenure there, but, the Huskies went 21-13 during his tenure and averaged 24.4, 35.8 and 35.9 points (in that order) in Fitch's three seasons in that position.

Here's Fitch's bio at Louisiana Tech.

Here are his previous coaching stops:

1986-87 - Ohio Wesleyan, assistant

1988 - Bowling Green, graduate assistant

1989 - West Virginia, volunteer assistant

1990-91 - Bowling Green, wide weceivers

1992-93 Colorado State, running backs/special teams

1994-95 - Connecticut, quarterbacks

1996-98 - Connecticut, offensive coordinator

1999-2001 - South Carolina, wide receivers

2002 - South Carolina, running backs

2004-06 - Iowa State, quarterbacks

2007-09 - East Carolina, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks

2010-11 - South Florida, offensive coordinator/running backs

2012 - South Florida, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks

2013-14 - Boston College, wide receivers/passing game coordinator

2015 - Boston College, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks