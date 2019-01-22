Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-22 11:40:57 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The hoops 3-2-1 following the MSU loss

Huiorwisael6iswzggyd
No player in the country gets to the foul line more frequently than Saben Lee.
Joe Camporeale, USA Today
Chris Lee • VandySports.com
@chrislee70
Publisher
Founder and publisher at VandySports.com since 2003.

Here are three things we've learned, two questions and a prediction following Vandy's fourth loss in four Southeastern Conference games. Key stats, many stated in per-70-possession terms, are at th...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}