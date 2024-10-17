The integral role of Jordyn Oliver in Vanderbilt's success

"Coach and I have a lot of conversations," said Oliver. "I trust in her plan and path for me, so I don’t really question what she has me doing or why she has me doing it. I just trust her.”

Oliver's job stems from the plan that Shea Ralph has carved out for her.

Upon joining the program last year, Jordyn Oliver found herself in a role where she was eager to help her team in any possible way.

One of the main reasons Ralph has Oliver in this position is because of her knowledge of the game and her ability to translate that onto the court.

"Jordyn Oliver has one of the highest IQs I've been around in a long time," Ralph stated. "She understands the game of basketball. She's an incredible play-maker."

The Prosper, Texas, native's stats may seem modest, with averages of 5.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game last season, but Oliver's impact extends far beyond the numbers.

"Jordyn is not the player that needs to shoot the ball 20 times. She doesn't need the spotlight on her, all the attention. She wants to do whatever it takes for our team to win," Ralph expressed.

Oliver's role may not be the most glamorous, it's one that is essential.

"In order to win games at a high level, at a high clip, to be a championship team, you have got to have players like that on your team. She's one of them. [I'm] really, really happy she's here."

Heading into her final season, Ralph anticipates even more out of Oliver, knowing that having her on the floor will help Vanderbilt succeed.

"I'm learning that I need to have [Iyana Moore] or [Jordyn Oliver], if not both, on the court at all times."

As she enters her final season, Oliver’s commitment to doing whatever it takes for her team will be a driving force for Vanderbilt’s pursuit of success.



