Doresalum: In the past, you're been honest with us about the state of Vanderbilt athletics, and you've been a catalyst of change. With a pretty phenomenal basketball two months, a football team that is seemingly on the right trajectory, a baseball team that is undefeated in the SEC, ground that is broken on at least some capital projects... How would you evaluate the current state of Vanderbilt athletics?

I would say it's been better on the whole than it's been since James Franklin left, which has been a decade now. The ground-breaking on the facilities speaks for itself, and just being in and around at games and practices as I am in this role, there's a certain air of optimism that's replaced what was sort of a cloud of darkness that's been there much of the last decade. (I don't know how else to explain the latter, but I can tell you I've felt it and thought it before you asked.)

As for sports, I think football is headed on the right path. While I had concerns about baseball given the landscape of transfers and NIL money, this year seems to prove that Tim Corbin was perhaps one step ahead of everybody in sticking with what's always worked--chemistry, roster continuity, building around pitching and defense. etc. I still have reservations about men's basketball but I think that will either resolve itself or there will be a coaching change after this season. As for the others, I don't really follow them but it's been hard not to notice the success in golf, bowling and tennis.

So yes, I'd say things are on the upswing, though there's a lot of work to go. And mostly, I'd chalk that up to a chancellor who actually cares and has the guts to act on what needs to be done, which, throughout the history of Vanderbilt athletics, is usually not the case.

GoDores94: When do guys in the portal typically make their decision?

Assuming you mean basketball, that varies. Several hundred have already landed at other places. For Vanderbilt, however, the admission process can take a little longer and so it wouldn't be a shock for a portal commitment to still be another week or two out, if it happens.

VUMatt23: When do you think Dutkanych and Horn will be back?

I'm a little late in answering the question, but Horn has already returned and I can't think Dutkanynch is too far behind.

Pepperdore: Since we don’t play them in the SEC slate, how would this team matchup in a series with LSU? We’ve quieted some prolific bats this season, but haven’t faced many elite SEC arms. We’re playing top notch ball right now, but are we on their level?

I think it's fairly even. I trust Vanderbilt's pitching a lot more than LSU's but the Tigers have had their pitching injuries, too, and a healthier staff closes the gap there.

I think it's a toss-up, with the edge perhaps going to the team based on the venue. If it's a pitcher's park, I might perhaps like Vandy's chances more whereas a hitter's park would swing it towards LSU, maybe.

The other factor could be the crowd and I'd certainly expect more LSU fans there for a game in Hoover or Omaha. We saw how that worked in Mississippi State's favor two years ago.

AnnArborDore: Have you heard anything about how many teams will play in the SEC baseball tournament when Texas & OU are added?

I have not, and I'm not sure it's been decided yet

If they do pods, will that apply to baseball as well?

As you probably heard, they've recently announced two permanent opponents and eight rotating ones. with standings kept in a one-division format.