dfwmark: I know it may be too early to know, but any word on whether Stack and staff are looking to add any signees in the Spring, either HS players or transfers?

Vanderbilt's at 12 scholarship players now and brings three in for the fall. Teams are allowed 13.

Emmanuel Amsong, Liam Robbins and Quentin Millora-Brown are fifth-year seniors and Jordan Wright and Ezra Manjon are fourth-year seniors. I think the three fifth-year guys are out of eligibility (the NCAA rules are more lenient now and you're sometimes seeing athletes get seventh years, so forgive me if I've missed something there) and that would seem to leave an open scholarship. Plus, who knows whether Wright or Manjon want to move on; some guys don't want to stay in college forever, and at Vanderbilt, one doesn't exactly get a pass-out on class.

So yes, I'd think they'd be looking to add one, maybe more.

Scottreed: At what point does Stack have enough scholarship players that he doesn’t play walk on's in a close game?

It's the number of players is as much a problem as the quality of the scholarship players. Plenty of great teams have gotten by with fewer than 12 scholarship players and a lot only play eight.

It's not as much about quantity as quality, and I'm not sure Vanderbilt has more than a half-dozen-or-so guys who'd be getting minutes at an average Power Five school right now.