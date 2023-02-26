This feature is made possible by Andy Luedecke of MyPerfectFranchise.net . Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy can help! Andy is a franchise veteran, and currently owns multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy at 404-973-9901 and put your life and career in your own hands!

Chris in Franklin: What's the significance of Vanderbilt's basketball win over Florida on Saturday, and do the Commodores have a shot at the NCAA tournament?

I said after the Auburn win that Vanderbilt had an uphill climb to make the NCAA tournament, and that if it went 3-1 in its last four regular-season games, it could have an interesting case.

And while my guess is that Vanderbilt most likely wouldn't be "in" at that point, I really haven't backed off that after a loss at LSU on Saturday.

And I know the objection will be that it's a bad loss at LSU, and LSU had lost 14 in a row, and all that. But there are two other things to factor in here, too.

First, it's one game out of what'll be 32.

Second, I think big wins help a little more than bad losses.

And to the second, going 3-1 with a loss to LSU, a win over Kentucky and a home win over an NCAA bubble team would, at a minimum, be a "big" win and what would at least have to be classified as a "good" win. (Vanderbilt beating Mississippi State could easily knock the Bulldogs out of the NCAA tournament.)

In other words, if a team were to go 3-1 and that loss were to come at LSU instead of at Kentucky, it might actually work better in Vanderbilt's favor due to the "big win" factor.

How realistic would it be to beat Kentucky and MSU? Ken Pomeroy handicaps those at 20% and 47% respectively, while Bart Torvik has them at 20% and 52%.

In other words, the computers give Vanderbilt about a 10% shot to win both. And while I still think the Commodores are "out" at that point--the elephant in the room is that there are lot of other off-the-bubble teams like Vanderbilt in addition to the ones in front of the Commodores, making for a crowded field with not much time to go. But that's what makes March interesting, and maybe--just maybe--things are up for discussion again in a week if Vanderbilt can thread that needle.

Chris in Franklin: Eight games in, what have you liked about the baseball team, and what's concerned you?

I'll save some things for the 3-2-1, but the biggest thing I've liked so far is that the offense has managed to be respectable without Enrique Bradfield Jr. and RJ Schreck--probably its best two hitters--doing much yet. Jonathan Vastine has been a mercilessly tough out so far, freshman RJ Austin looks the part, Davis Diaz has hit a bit and the Commodores seem to have some depth.

The assertion coming in this year was that Vanderbilt would have enough pitching to go deep into the postseason do long as the team could hit and so far, it seems the team will hit, especially if Bradfield and Schreck do what they are capable.

As far as concerns, I'd say that I'd like to see the defense improve somewhat--outside of Bradfield, I haven't seen many plus defensive plays--but I also didn't sense that was a huge concern coming in. I'd also like to see more consistent strike-throwing across the board and I'd hope that Sam Hilboki is better than he's shown. But it's also not even March and there's plenty of time for all that to come around.