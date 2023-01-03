This feature is made possible by Andy Luedecke of MyPerfectFranchise.net . Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy can help! Andy is a franchise veteran, and currently owns multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy at 404-973-9901 and put your life and career in your own hands!

FiveStarDore: After year 1 with Stack, we expected NIT in year 2 and NCAA in year 3. Now, we're at year 4 and the NCAA is practically a fantasy. What's the required record in SEC play for this team to even find the NCAA bubble?

Let's do the math here. Nine-and-9 makes this team 16-15 entering the Southeastern Conference tournament. Even a run to the title game that ends with anything other than a loss (ask Texas A&M how that ends) probably wouldn't do it.

So, I'm thinking it would take 10-8 at a minimum; that makes the overall record 17-14 and perhaps a couple of wins in the tournament would do it, depending on the opponent.

FiveStarDore: Considering KenPom's 4 factors (effective FG%, offensive rebounding %, Turnover % and FTA/FGA), what factor is holding this team back the most and why do we think that is? Is it simply that Scottie Pippen Jr. did everything including making us top 10 in FTA/FGA and that made everything better and this team hasn't improved at all?

I started to answer "shooting,", because that also touches on foul shooting, which also has not been good. The numbers, according to KenPom entering SEC play:

2-point percentage: 50.5% (162nd nationally)

3-point percentage: 33.3% (180)

Free-throw percentage: 68.1% (269th nationally)

None of those are nearly good enough to get this team where it needs to be.

But that's also not the correct answer if you want to examine things in light of not having Pippen.

As much as Stackhouse tried to say this team would be better equipped to do certain things with Ezra Manjon running point, the record speaks otherwise. Pippen not only got to the foul line a ton, but he also drew attention away from teammates.

And here's the stat where the team's taken a nose-dive from a year ago: Vanderbilt ranked 11th in the country in free throws per field goal attempt. This year, it's 273, and keep in mind, the easy part of the schedule is behind the Commodores.

DustyOrleans: Who is QB2 this year? Seals has a lot of experience but would backup snaps be more useful for Taylor or Dickey?

It's Seals, who's planning to come back and I suspect would not be if this weren't the case.

If you're choosing between Walter Taylor and Drew Dickey for third, Dickey got more reps in fall camp last year. But that was August, and I'm not sure if that changed in fall practices, to which we weren't privy.

OMADore: What are your thoughts on the new running back coach?

Jayden Everett looks fine on paper. Tulsa ran for just 3.9 yards per carry last year but if you take sacks out of it, that number becomes 5.1. I presume he had a major role in developing Deneric Prince, who's heading to the NFL Draft a year early.

DustyOrleans: Do you think we are done with HS recruiting for the year?

AnnArborDore: Do you expect any additions (players) for football? If so what position?

Answering both at once: They may add a high school player late, but we expect the staff to focus more on the transfer market. Positions of need include tight end, corner, wide receiver, inside linebacker and maybe even kicker.