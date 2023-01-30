This feature is made possible by Andy Luedecke of MyPerfectFranchise.net . Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy can help! Andy is a franchise veteran, and currently owns multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy at 404-973-9901 and put your life and career in your own hands!

glh4VU: At what point do we need to worry about the S&C of the basketball programs?

I'm presuming you are referring to the injury barrages that have affected the men's and women's programs for I-don't-know-how-many-years-running now. I have asked a bit on this one and I don't have a great answer; I'd presume if it was a problem rather than bad luck I'd have heard by now but that's an assumption on my part.

Even if by dumb luck, though, this has to end at some point... right?

Christian Key: Hey Chris, the mailbag's a little slow today so let's talk some baseball. If you're guessing at the end of January as to how the lineup and rotation shake out, what would your guess be?

My best guess--and there are 2 1/2 weeks to go--would be this:

C: Jack Bulger

1B: RJ Austin

2B: Jonathan Vastine

3B: Parker Noland

SS: Davis Diaz

LF: Calvin Hewitt

CF: Enrique Bradfield Jr.

RF: RJ Schreck

DH: Matthew Polk

The only sure things here are Bradfield in center, Schreck in one of the corners (though I suppose DH should be a possibility), Noland somewhere (probably at third, but it could be at first) and Bulger somewhere (it could be DH with Alan Espinal starting).

If I had to guess that I've missed on one name above, I'd guess Hewitt, with Polk perhaps starting in left or maybe even T.J. McKenzie there.

As for the rotation:

Friday: Carter Holton

Saturday: Sam Hliboki

Sunday: Hunter Owen

Midweek: Devin Futrell

Holton on Friday is the only sure thing here.

However, Futrell seems like a lock somewhere, but is the weekend the best fit? First of all, if Futrell started on Saturday and Owen on Sunday, that would give the Commodores three lefties. Second, Futrell's fastball velocity, last I checked, topped out around 91; is that more workable on a weekday than on a weekend?

Of course, if three lefties is a problem, that could also affect Owen. The Commodores have just five lefties, the other two being JD Thompson and Ryan Ginther, so maybe Owen goes to the bullpen (where he's pitched frequently before) for that reason.



That might also give talented freshman Andrew Dutkanynch a shot at one of those four spots, or perhaps Nick Maldonado, or Bryce Cunningham (both of whom have started) or Patrick Reilly.

That's a lot of workable parts and I'm really interested in how this plays out.