Weeks after announcing kickoff times for the first three games, the Southeastern Conference announced kickoff windows for Vanderbilt's other nine contests for the 2024 football season.

Here are times that have been scheduled so far, as well as windows for the remaining contests.

"Early" denotes a kickoff between 11 and noon Central.

"Afternoon" games kick off between 2:30 and 3:30

The "night" window is defined as between 5-6 Central.

"Flex" games may kick off in either the "afternoon" or "night" windows.

Here is how Vanderbilt's games have been slotted; all times are Central:

Aug. 31 vs. Virginia Tech (11 - ESPN)

Sept. 7 vs. Alcorn State (6:30 - ESPNU)

Sept. 14 at Georgia State (6 - ESPN+)

Sept. 21 at Missouri (flex)

Sept. 28 OFF

Oct. 5 vs. Alabama (afternoon)

Oct. 12 at Kentucky (flex)

Oct. 19 vs. Ball State (6 - SEC+/ESPN+)

Oct. 26 vs. Texas (afternoon)

Nov. 2 at Auburn (early)

Nov. 9 vs. South Carolina

Nov. 16 OFF

Nov. 23 at LSU (night)

Nov. 30 vs. Tennessee (early)