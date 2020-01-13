Here's a look at the best three outfielders of the past decade according to Chris Lee, Chris Mahaffey and New York Dore. "RC/27" is an estimate of how many runs a player creates for his team per 27 outs.

Bryan Reynolds played left and center in a three-year career. (Vanderbilt University)

Left field

Candidates: Mike Yastrzemski, Tony Kemp, Jack Lupo, Bryan Reynolds, Jeren Kendall, Ro Coleman, Austin Martin, Stephen Scott

Chris Lee's pick: Jeren Kendall Kendall's propensity to whiff was a constant frustration to VU fans (he struck out 26, 22 and 25 percent in his three seasons), but his RC/27 (in order: 8.7, 10.5, 9.3) is a run of good-to-great production rarely matched by anybody in the Tim Corbin era. He may have also had the best power-speed combo (32 homers, 67 steals) of anyone ever to play at Vanderbilt. Kendall's defensive reputation was terrific because of his speed, though there were some hiccups in there (nine career errors) which led him to play a year in left and another in right, and just one in center. Kendall also delivered one of the best moments in Vanderbilt sports history, with this two-run jack to walk off Cal State-Fullerton in a come-from-behind win in the 2015 College World Series. (Here's the link to the video of that.) Chris Mahaffey's pick: Jeren Kendall This was the toughest decision. The biggest concern is the contact percentage. In this case I value the plus defense (college Gold Glove) and the ability for his speed to put pressure on a defense. I think in the right lineup he returns more to his sophomore year form, where he had his best OPS and lowest strikeout percentage . New York Dore's pick: Austin Martin He's a guy you can stick anywhere around the diamond, but, he's seen as much action in left as any other position and has the best hit tool of the Corbin era. His athleticism allows him to cover ground and he gets better reads in left than any other spot where we've seen him.

Center field

Candidates: Connor Harrell, John Norwood, Bryan Reynolds, Jeren Kendall, Pat DeMarco

Chris Lee's pick: Bryan Reynolds I believe Reynolds may have been the most underrated player during Corbin's tenure at Vanderbilt. Offensively, he did a bit of everything--hit, hit for some power, walk a bit and steal a few bases. Adjusting for the run-scoring environment across college baseball, Reynolds's 2016 season (12.4 RC/27) ranks as Vandy's best for the decade, and, he added marks of 8.7 as a freshman and 7.9 as a sophomore. Reynolds wasn't flashy was never lauded by the public as a standout defender, but always got good jumps on the ball and rarely made mistakes. He played center for two years and left for one, and made five errors his entire Vandy career. Chris Mahaffey's pick: Bryan Reynolds This one was easy. His was the first name I thought of when choosing an outfielder. Reynolds's offense garnered a lot of attention but his defensive instincts, routes and athleticism have typically seem underrated. He was a fantastic all-around hitter who has shown decent power. Bonus: he was a switch-hitter. New York Dore's pick: Bryan Reynolds Reynolds did everything well as a defender and had the best single-season offensive performance of the Corbin era, despite a higher strikeout rate than you'd normally like to see. It's hard to find a more balanced offensive player in this squad.

Right field

Candidates: Joe Loftus, Mike Yastrzemski, Rhett Wiseman, Jeren Kendall, J.J. Bleday Chris Lee's pick: J.J. Bleday Even when Bleday was ordinary (he hit ..256/.384/.341 with two homers as a freshman) you could see that he could be great: He walked 34 times and struck out just 26 that year and saw his numbers depressed by a .294 BABIP. The knock on Bleday early was his lack of power, but you could see that coming on late in his sophomore year, and, of course, he led the NCAA with 27 home runs in 2019. The only real hole in Bleday's offensive game was the lack of base-stealing ability (3-of-6 for his career), but, he wasn't a liability, either: It was Bleday who, starting from first, scored the tying run in the ninth on Ethan Paul's double in VU's eventual 3-2 win over Louisville in last year's College World Series. (see video below) Defensively, Bleday had good instincts and a terrific arm in right, and enough overall ability with the glove that time in center was a possibility. Bleday, the Southeastern Conference tournament MVP in '19, also provided one of the more memorable moments in VU history with a walk-off homer against Mississippi State in Game 9 of the 2018 Nashville Super Regional. (video also posted below) Chris Mahaffey's pick: J.J. Bleday All-around great hitter with fantastic raw power. Has the arm and athleticism to be outstanding wherever you play him defensively. New York Dore's pick: J.J. Bleday The best offensive player of the Corbin era. The only knock against him is he missed a decent amount of time due to injuries.