Here are the reserves among positional players for the VandyBoys' All-Decade team, according to Chris Lee, Chris Mahaffey and New York Dore. "RC/27" is an estimate of how many runs a player creates for his team per 27 outs.

Stephen Scott was a feared left-handed power bat. (Vanderbilt University)

Backup catcher

Chris Lee's pick: Curt Casali I had Casali on my original starting nine before re-thinking that based on the fact that more often than not, VU trusted the primary catching duties to someone else. It's not that it was bad--he's been good enough to be a Major League catching reserve for six years--but that carries weight at a premium defensive position. And in 2011 (the only year as the primary catcher), he gunned down 31.9 percent of runners. As for offense: He produced an ARC/27 of seven over three years, and no other Vandy catcher was that good for that long. He was a polished hitter who bashed 27 homers over four years, and walked (106 times) more times than he struck out (91) if you include his years from the prior decade. Chris Mahaffey: Curt Casali

He was nearly my pick as the starter. Good defensive catcher who hit .316/.451/.502 in his career. New York Dore: Curt Casali Casali was a close second in my catcher depth chart and very nearly earned the nod due to his consistency defensively and prodigious power and hit tool. Ultimately, he’s a reliable teammate and reserve on my 27-man roster. I note that I tried to not consider post-Vanderbilt performance, for which Casali has thus far greatly exceeded his catcher peers.

Backup infielder

Chris Lee's pick: Ethan Paul (2B/SS) This one may surprise folks because, other than earning Freshman All-Southeastern Conference honors, Paul's career was light on honors. But Paul was so consistent on both offense and defense, you can't leave him off this squad. Paul's ARC/27 numbers, from freshman to senior years: 9.1, 5.7, 6.7, 7.9, with a career slash line of .280/.373/.463. That's a good line for a middle infielder, and he showed both pop (28 HR) and speed (44 SB). Paul had some early-career hiccups at second, but fielded .963 his first three seasons. He switched to short as a senior and while not spectacular, made exceptionally few mistakes. Paul started every game, fielded .964 with nine errors and participated in 25 double plays. Paul ranks second on VU's career list in at-bats (857) and is the school's co-leader in doubles (63) and fifth in RBIs (173). His career highlight was delivering a ninth-inning, game-tying double against Louisville in the College World Series, and then scoring the winning run minutes later. Chris Mahaffey: Ethan Paul Primarily a middle infielder, Paul brings the ability to move around the diamond as he played every IF position in his time at Vanderbilt (Note: He played third on the Cape). No moment or stage was ever too big for him as evidenced by his clutch hits. Very good leader/teammate with a great feel for the game. New York Dore: Ethan Paul I was perhaps the biggest cheerleader for EPPaw’s potential, calling him a potential All SEC first-teamer before each of his sophomore, junior and senior seasons. Ultimately, it was Paul’s freshman year that was most offensively efficient, but he really delivered as a champion as a senior, playing excellent shortstop defense and pushing out a respectable offensive season with a boatload of runs and RBI. Paul’s defense was shaky at the start of his time on campus, but he ended up becoming an reliable, if not outstanding, defender at both of the spots I’m counting on him to back up.

Backup infielder

Chris Lee's pick: Will Toffey (3B) Toffey had the fourth-best ARC/27 season (12.5 in 2017) in the Tim Corbin era despite missing six games with an injury that year. The other two seasons (6.7, 5.9) were rather pedestrian, the worst of which wasn't helped by a .284 BABIP. His approach at the plate was always solid (133 walks, 139 strikeouts) and he was at his best in winning Clemson Regional MVP honors in 2017, going 9-for-19 with three homers, 10 RBIs and eight runs. Toffey was a good defender with a strong arm who fielded .955, .947 and .930 in his three seasons. Chris Mahaffey: Jason Esposito The 2014 MiLB Gold Glover was the best defensive third baseman of the era and should be in the conversation for best defender. He would have likely been my starting third basemen had I not chosen to keep Martin at the position which he had the most games played. He hiit .330/.424./.514 for his career (pre-BBCOR) and adds a great right-handed bat off the bench. New York Dore: Will Toffey As with the catcher and first-base decisions, sorting out third was a test and basically a coin flip. While Toffey couldn’t catch a break with batted balls his sophomore year, he never stopped being the most patient batter of the Corbin era and having a true heartbeat for the hot corner. In that ‘16 season, his walk rate fell just short of a whopping 20 percent (the highest of the Corbin era, I believe), despite batting just under .230. We all saw what Toffey was capable of on the high end in his junior season.

Backup infielder

Chris Lee's pick: Connor Kaiser (SS) Kaiser, who had single-season ARC/27 numbers of 6.0, 3.9 and 7.6, easily had the worst offensive career of anyone on this list. Ironically, he owns the school single-game record for RBIs (10) and total bases (14) and is in a five-way tie for home runs (three). That all came when Vanderbilt walloped Clemson in the title game of the 2019 Clemson Regional, of which he was named the MVP. (Here's a video link to his historic game) Kaiser's not here for offense. I thought he was the best defender of the Tim Corbin era and I'm not sure there's a debate. I've seen stronger arms at short that Kaiser's, but it was easily strong enough, and I'm not sure I've ever seen better accuracy. Kaiser fielded .988 with three errors as a senior. One of them came against Auburn in a Friday night game when a back issue flared up and caused an errant throw to first; Kaiser missed the next two games because of that, and the fact I remember that two years later tells you everything you need to know about his defense. Chris Mahaffey's pick: Conrad Gregor (1B) Good plate discipline (more BB than Ks for his career) and an underrated defender. Gregor had sneaky speed (21 SB as a JR) and hit .327/.452/.446 while at Vanderbilt. NYD pick: None

Backup outfielder

Chris Lee's pick: Stephen Scott Scott hit .282/.413/.512 for his career, his last two offensive seasons (ARC/27s of 9.9 and 10.9) ranking as the 16th- and eighth-best season since Corbin's been at Vandy. Scott was having a fairly unremarkable career until the calendar turned to May 2018, when the junior went on a 19-game tear (.364 average, 13 walks, 10 homers), became a different player and never looked back. However, Scott didn't catch a lot of breaks before that. He flashed potential when he won the 2017 Cape Cod Home Run Derby, and, it's fair to surmise that Scott was held back by injuries earlier in his career. Scott held his own manning left field, a challenging place, considering Hawkins Field's high, angled left-field walls past and present. Chris Mahaffey: Stephen Scott Scott provides positional versatility as he played multiple outfield positions, catcher and infield while at Vanderbilt. A good run producer with a solid two-strike approach, he was a threat to go yard at any moment. New York Dore: Jeren Kendall I will admittedly take some flack for selecting Jason Esposito to start at third over Jeren Kendall in left (with Martin oscillating between the two positions). I admit that the Chrises may be right in the selection, but I stand by it while arguing for Esposito’s versatility, power production and defense. At the same time, I have to acknowledge that no VandyBoy has had the raw five-tool set that Kendall brought, and that Kendall also produced the 11th-, 23rd- and 29th-best offensive seasons of the Corbin era, with ARC27s of 8.66, 10.54 and and 9.25 in his career. He is a no brainer for this roster and his knack for the dramatic (walk off HR in Omaha), ability to run down gappers, and his explosive speed on the base paths will get him in the lineup from time to time, even with the trio of Martin-Reynolds-Bleday standing in his way.

Backup outfielder

Chris Lee's pick: Connor Harrell Harrell was Vandy's center fielder for most of his four-year career, a key cog on VU's first College World Series team (2011) as well as the historic 2013 team that went 26-3 in the Southeastern Conference. Harrell patrolled center like a gazelle, starting 230 games and making only three errors, including an error-less final campaign. Harrell was a solid offensive player, with ARC/27 seasons of 4.9, 7.0, 6.5 and 9.8. He slashed .288/.380/.472 while playing three of his four years in an era that was more favorable to pitchers. He hit 36 home runs and stole 33 bases and ranks fourth on the school's all-time at-bats list (841) and is tied for seventh in RBIs (168). Chris Mahaffey: I did not pick a true fourth OF as several players on the roster (Martin, Tony Kemp, Scott) have all manned the position. New York Dore also didn't pick another offensive player.