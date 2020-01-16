Here are Chris Lee, Chris Mahaffey and New York Dore's picks as the top five starting pitchers for the decade.

Carson Fulmer helped lead VU to a national title, and nearly another (Vanderbilt University)

Starting pitcher 1

Chris Lee's pick: Carson Fulmer Fulmer had the best pitching season of the decade in 2015, when he pitched the second-most single-season innings (127 2/3) in school history while amassing 167 strikeouts (with a 33 percent strikeout rate) and a 1.83 ERA. That earned him Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Year honors, and he was among one of four finalists for the Golden Spikes Award. The season before, VU inserted Fulmer--who had 10 saves as VU's closer in '14, one coming later in the SEC Tournament against Tennessee--into the rotation for its sixth Southeastern Conference series (Arkansas). That changed the trajectory of the season. Fulmer went 5 1/3 innings and gave up two runs to win Vandy's College World Series opener vs. Louisville, then, on three days' rest, pitched 5 1/3 innings while giving up one run in Vandy's CWS-clinching win over Virginia. Before that, Fulmer pitched entirely out of the bullpen in VU's fantastic 2013 season, firing 52 2/3 innings with a 2.39 ERA. The quintessential Fulmer moment came in 2015 in his last collegiate game. Fulmer, pitching while he was still ill, fired 119 pitches and 7 2/3 innings on a hot evening in VU's 5-1 win. For his career, Fulmer posted a 1.99 ERA in 271 1/3 innings. That was aided by playing in a pitching-friendly era, but that's impressive nonetheless. Chris Mahaffey: Carson Fulmer Currently has the best statistical career of any Vanderbilt pitcher since David Price. He leads my group of starters in IP (season), BAA, ERA, K/9 and WHIP (multiple variations) just to name a few. He was the 2015 SEC Pitcher of the Year (winning the pitching triple crown) and a Golden Spikes Finalist. Outstanding athlete and fierce competitor. New York Dore: Carson Fulmer No Vanderbilt athlete in any major sport has been more defined by *winning* in his college career. He went 24-3 with 14 saves and had one memorable stint in left field. His adjusted Component ERAs were a remarkable 3.02, 2.43 and 2.14. He’s your Friday night guy, your late season spot starter or your shut-down closer. It doesn’t matter what you want from him, he’ll do it and you’ll win.

Starting pitcher 2

Chris Lee's pick: Kyle Wright Wright had a career 2.79 ERA in 267 1/3 innings, and frankly, pitched better than that. Wright's "down" year came as a junior, when he had a 3.40 ERA, but his "component" ERA (which is the ERA you'd expect given the nature and number of runners against him) was a 2.26. Wright struck out 29 percent of the hitters he faced that season and allowed free passes only nine percent of the time. Wright began his career by starting just three times in 29 appearances in 2015. That year, he had four saves and was the team's closer at season's end, posting a 1.23 ERA across 58 2/3 innings as the Commodores fell a game short of repeating as national champs. Chris Mahaffey: Walker Buehler If not for an injury his junior year (one that later required TJ), Buehler may top this list. Starter throughout his Vanderbilt playing days, his raw stuff was outstanding with four plus pitches and a fastball that touched 97 (he added velo later). Didn’t have some of the gaudy strikeout numbers of other members on this list but could still get a "K" when it was needed. New York Dore: Sonny Gray Carson 1.0 was probably Sonny Gray. A two time state champion in high school at QB, he learned the skill of willing the team to victory at times. A gold glove defender, Sonny finished with a 27-10 record and 6 saves, and adjusted component ERAs of 2.57 and 2.87 in his two years in the decade. The Smyrna Bulldog led Vanderbilt to the CWS for the first time, and Tim Corbin nearly lost his life in Omaha when he pulled Sonny from a game for the last time. We, too, wanted to see him out there a for as long as his eligibility would last.

Starting pitcher 3

Chris Lee's pick: Sonny Gray Gray's 3.19 ERA over 293 1/3 innings isn't stellar, but Gray started his career by pitching in the doctored-bat era that led to the two seasons least favorable to pitchers in Tim Corbin's Vanderbilt tenure. If you adjust those ERAs to a "normal" run-scoring environment from 2003-19, his 4.30 and 3.40 marks become 3.70 and 2.95. (On the other hand, Gray's 2.43 of 2011 becomes a 2.58; that was the year the NCAA took control of the bats and started a four-year trend were run scoring declined each year.) Gray didn't have pinpoint control (which led to a career WHIP of 1.30) but had unshakable confidence and competitive nature that basically a carbon copy of Fulmer's. Gray also won a Gold Glove at Vanderbilt and was the No. 1 starter on VU's first CWS team of 2011. Chris Mahaffey: Sonny Gray Legendary competitor who will use anything is in repertoire (including new grips intra-game) to get an out. Sonny would reach mid-upper 90s with his fastball and had a gorgeous curveball that is still getting outs. He had a similar plane as Fulmer (both undersized right-handed power pitchers) so it is beneficial to separate them by a day within the rotation. New York Dore: Kyle Wright Kyle Wright sometimes doesn’t get the recognition he deserves for how filthy his stuff was. What’s undeniable is his success. Kyle finished his career 19-11 with 4 saves, with adjusted component ERAs of 1.84, 3.54 and 2.34.

Starting pitcher 4

Chris Lee's pick: Walker Buehler Walker Buehler--who I've already seen picked to win the 2020 Cy Young Award--as the No. 4?! That's the state of Vanderbilt pitching for the decade. Buehler had a career 21-7 record and a 2.88 ERA in 253 2/3 innings at Vanderbilt, was on a national title team and another runner-up squad. So why doesn't he rank higher? Buehler benefitted a bit from pitching in the most favorable three-year period possible for pitchers within the Tim Corbin era, and, was not part of the weekend rotation until his last season at Vanderbilt. On the other hand, there are several "what-ifs" about Buehler surrounding his career. What if VU had put him in the weekend rotation earlier? Buehler went 12-2 in 2014 and was VU's mid-week starter, a role that had more to do with future first-rounders Fulmer and Tyler Beede in the weekend rotation, with a healthy does of, "If it ain't broken, don't fix it," mixed in. The biggest "what-if" is if Buehler had been completely healthy his junior year. He was limited to 88 1/3 innings in 2015, and came up short in the deciding game of the College World Series when he was pulled after giving up a home run and also walking four of the 15 hitters he faced. Corbin said the elbow injury that resulted in Tommy John surgery a few weeks later wasn't a factor in Buehler's being pulled, but it's hard to believe it didn't have an affect since Buehler issued free passes to hitters just 9 percent of the time during his career. We'll never know, but my suspicion is that had Buehler been 100 percent, VU would have another national title. Buehler was debatably the most all-around talented pitcher I've seen at Vandy. He had velocity, control, poise and at least three (if not four) quality pitches. I think 15 years from now, if he stays healthy, he'll be regarded as the best player Vanderbilt baseball ever produced. Chris Mahaffey: Kyle Wright The first of two swing starters, Wright spent most of his first year as the best bullpen arm on a team that reached the CWS Championship game. Ideal size with a great fastball and devastating slider and a steadying presence on the mound. New York Dore: Grayson Garvin Carvin’ Grayson Garvin only had one year as a starter, but he was SEC Pitcher of the Year in that season. His 2.79 adjusted Component ERA in 2011 was joined by a 2.22 season out of the 'pen in 2010. Overall, he ended up 14-4 with one save and a coveted role in my five-man rotation.

Starting pitcher 5